MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has revealed Iceland is selling a family-sized airfryer at a bargain price

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert newsletter is a reliable place to learn about ways of cutting household costs and picking up bargain buys. In his latest edition, Lewis and his team revealed that you can soon bag a top of the range airfryer from Iceland for just £35.

The airfryer, a versatile appliance than can be used as a number of different cooking devices, is currently setting customers back £44.99 , but Iceland are set to slash the price by £10.

Brits are being told to ‘run’ to their nearest Iceland or Food Warehouse outlet as the 20,000 units are only available while stocks last - or, indeed, to nab it online.

According to The Sun , the offer for the air fryer will be live in store and also online on Saturday (October 8).

The MSE did warn that the deal is likely to sell out fast, prompting shoppers to act quickly. If you can’t make the trip, the air fryers are also available online.

Why are air fryers so popular?

Air fryers are seen as a healthy alternative to cooking, as most food popped in there does not require oil, bringing out the flavour more.

They are also viewed as a cheaper alternative to ovens as they use relatively small amounts of electricity instead of gas, which has seen prices skyrocket during the cost of living crisis.

Aside from their cost, they are easy to use, and clean.

Who would benefit from an air fryer?

Using less energy, air fryers are a great choice for solo cooks who feel that one solitary ready meal in a full-size oven is wasteful. They’re quick to heat up, easy to use and can reduce oven cooking times by up to half.

Teens and students love them for their snacking possibilities (cheese toasties, pakora, spicy wedges, nuggets, etc) and we love the safety aspect – no deep frying, splashing fat or forgotten oven trays. All the models here will cut off after cook time is up and make it easy to check on dishes’ progress using little or no added oil to crisp things up.