Households could be paid to use their appliances at specific times this winter amid warnings of blackouts.

A new scheme unveiled by the National Grid Electricity Operator (ESO) will offer financial incentives for switching energy usage to off-peak hours.

It means that people could be paid to run their washing machines at night, or charge their electric cars away from times of high demand.

How will the scheme work?

The “demand flexibility service” has been designed to help ease the pressure on power networks as the UK braces for a winter of potential supply challenges.

The money-back service is to be implemented by energy suppliers and monitored using a smart meter, with a minimum reward of £10 per day being issued to households who prioritise off-peak electricity usage, according to the Mail Online.

The voluntary scheme is scheduled to run from November to March and is being introduced to help prevent winter blackouts.

Jack Rigg, the National Grid’s ESO director of corporate affairs, said: “The demand flexibility service is a first of its kind and a smart way for signed-up consumers in homes and businesses to save money and back Britain.

"If you put your washing machine or other electrical appliances on at night instead of the peak in the early evening, you can get some money back when we all need it.

“The service is due to launch in November, so watch out for further details soon. This really is a window into the future where a flexible energy system will be cleaner and lower cost to alternatives.”

Without the scheme, there could be cold and still days creating high demand and low levels of wind power, meaning there may be a need to interrupt supply to some customers for limited periods, National Grid ESO’s winter outlook said.

The ESO also warned that if there is not enough gas to keep the country’s power stations going in January it could force distributors to cut off electricity to households and businesses for three-hour blocks during the day.

How can households sign up?

Households are being encouraged to sign up to the scheme, when it becomes available, with their electricity supplier, who will ask you to reduce your electricity use during certain hours when supply is low this winter.

For example, you could receive a text on a Thursday saying that high demand is expected tomorrow at between 5pm and 7pm. If you then use less electricity during those hours than you would normally, your supplier will reward you.

Households can still use electricity during peak hours and will not be punished if the same amount, or more, electricity is used than usual during that period.

Signing up for the scheme does not give the grid the right to shut off supply to your home and you will still have total control over your electricity use.

Many suppliers will probably require a smart meter for you to sign up. The Electricity Systems Operator says that it needs half-hourly data from households to run the scheme, but if your supplier can figure out a different way to get data on your use every half an hour then you might still be able to sign up.

Ovo Energy, which is running its own version of the scheme, said on Thursday that a typical household uses a fifth of their daily energy between 4pm and 7pm and customers could make a saving up to £100 if they signed up to use energy at greener times of the day.