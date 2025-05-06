Organisations must overcommunicate to engage Gen Z workforce, says L&D specialist

Josh Mackenzie, DBL Founder

Organisations that prioritise overcommunication with their Gen Z workforce foster stronger connections, higher engagement and reduced workplace stress and anxiety, according to key insights from a recent webinar hosted by Development Beyond Learning, a leading international Learning & Development specialist.

The discussion featured Josh Mackenkie, founder of DBL, alongside three Gen Z thought leaders Victor Sonaya, Patrick Quinton Smith and Hanna Maclachlan. Together they explored why Gen Z employees feel disconnected in the workplace.

“The consensus on overcommunication was unanimous. It doesn’t mean bombarding employees with messages though, it means ensuring clarity, openness and communicating with context,” reflected Josh Mackenzie, Founder of Development Beyond Learning.

Mental Health UK (2025) research reveals that 44% of 18- to 24-year-olds report feeling isolated at work. “Proactively sharing expectations, context as well as unwritten workplace norms, we can create a sense of belonging for their youngest employees,” added Mackenzie.

Gen Z in the workplace

Key strategies to strengthen Gen Z engagement

The discussion identified essential strategies to help companies build a more connected and productive Gen Z workforce:

Clarity Over Assumption – Clearly defining job expectations, team dynamics and unwritten workplace norms to eliminate uncertainty and anxiety. Frequent and Intentional Check-ins – Regular, structured communication that ensures employees feel heard and supported. Embracing Digital-First Communication – Using digital tools aligned with Gen Z’s preferred communication methods while maintaining clarity and structure. Encouraging Open Dialogue – Creating a culture where questions are welcomed, feedback is encourage with transparency and honesty as the norm.

A study from the London School of Economics underscores the impact of age-inclusive workplace practices, revealing that 87% of employees in such environments report high productivity, compared to just 58% in organisations without these practices.

“Gen Z employees expect transparency. They are used to finding answers instantly and if they feel information is being withheld, it creates frustration and disconnect. When organisations overcommunicate, starting with the ‘why’, Gen Z employees are more likely to trust leadership and engage,” said Patrick Quinton Smith during the discussion.

Bridging the Expectation-Reality Gap

Another challenge organisations face is the “expectation-reality gap experienced by new Gen Z hires”, explained Victor Sonaya. Without clear communication, young employees may build unrealistic perceptions of their roles, leading to disappointment and disengagement upon entering the workforce.

And finally, Hanna Maclachlan, Subsea7 early talent specialist added: “By embedding structured communication strategies into graduate and internship programs, organisations can provide a smoother transition and stronger alignment with workplace culture.”

As businesses continue to adapt to a multigenerational workforce, prioritising clarity, transparency, and contextual communication will be critical to improving engagement, reducing stress, and ultimately boosting performance now that Gen Z are making up a third of the workforce.

For further insights from the webinar or the full recording, please visit Development Beyond Learning.