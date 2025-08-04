Papa John’s: American pizza chain closes 74 UK stores after £21.8m losses

Papa John’s has confirmed the closure of 74 takeaway outlets across the UK amid mounting financial losses.

The decision, which unfolded over the past year, was attributed to ongoing economic challenges and underperformance at certain sites.

According to The Mirror, newly filed accounts with Companies House reveal the UK arm of the American pizza chain posted a pre-tax loss of £21.8 million for the latest financial year, with revenue falling from £95.9 million to £88.6 million. The company last recorded a UK profit in 2021, when it made £8.1 million.

A Papa John’s spokesperson said: “In 2024 we continued to navigate the effects of global disruption; ongoing geopolitical issues, staffing shortages and rises in commodity costs.” They added: “Whilst there was an improvement in consumer confidence, this remains below pre-pandemic levels with consumers more cost-conscious and more risk averse.”

The full extent of job losses linked to the closures is still unclear, but Papa John’s said its priority remains supporting affected staff. In a previous statement, managing director Chris Phylactou said: “Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process. Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.”

He added: “While this is a difficult decision, closing these underperforming locations will give us the opportunity to invest back into the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth.”

The company, which still operates more than 400 stores in the UK, said it plans to invest further in technology and customer data, and will explore non-traditional venues such as holiday parks to grow its brand in the UK.