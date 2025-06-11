Rhyl leaders and businesses unite to agree priorities for £20m regeneration strategy

Gill German MP

Business owners, politicians, third-sector groups, charities, council officers, health representatives and more came together to begin shaping a £20m strategy for a cherished seaside resort.

Rhyl Neighbourhood Board held its first 'thematic workshop' at the town's rugby club, uniting up to 40 leading figures and stakeholders to identify areas for investment and development over the coming decade.

Among them were West Rhyl Young People’s Project, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Denbighshire County Council, Clwyd North MP Gill German and Vale of Clwyd MS Gareth Davies, the Citizens Advice Bureau, Willow Collective, DVSC (Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council), Rhyl City Strategy, FSB, North Wales Police, Rhyl History Club, Working Denbighshire and representatives from the retail, hospitality and housing sectors.

They discussed four topics: Regeneration, High Streets and Heritage and Transport; Housing and Safety and Security; Health, Wellbeing and Work Productivity and Skills, and Education, Opportunity and Cohesion.

Presented by Savills Director and Strategic Advisor Nick Bennett, the aim of the day was to explore opportunities and confirm priorities that will lay the foundations for the £20m Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl regeneration strategy driving UK Government missions including economic growth and sustainability over the next 10 years.

“The plan for regeneration is for people of all ages in the town, so it’s important – especially given the population of Rhyl is bucking national trends and rising – that all voices are heard,” said Nick.

“The funding is £20m over 10 years but we hope to leverage more via the public and private sectors, and we ultimately must decide where this investment goes and how it is spent, which is why today is so important.

“Whether the priorities are education and skills, health and wellbeing, housing, the environment, transport, crime prevention or any number of any other themes, we must come up with creative and innovative proposals.

“We have a fantastic cross-section of individuals and organisations here to do that, so I’m excited to see how the next few months unfold.”

Gill German MP was in agreement, and said: “We must make the most of this brilliant town, and to do so the input of everyone here will be vital.”

Gareth Davies MS added: “The funding from UK Government is great but it is important there is a collaborative approach and synergy between stakeholders in the local area. I look forward to these conversations.”

A wide range of ideas and locations were discussed and targets identified, notably an increase in green spaces, small business support, housing, street safety, prioritising health “as an outcome for all projects” and capitalising on the promenade and “beautiful beach” which is “among the very best in North Wales”.

Nadeem Ahmad, Board member and owner of Jean Emporium said: “Making a difference for the retail landscape in the high street and town centre is long overdue, we want to improve the visitor experience for residents and tourists. We need to make this work. We need to deliver.”

Simon Jones of the Kite Surf Café Bar added: “I see Rhyl very much as a destination. We get thousands of customers every week in the summer. I have a passion and love for the beach; it is one of the town’s greatest USPs.”

Following the event, Board chair Craig Sparrow said it was a “brilliant first step” towards creating “a proper strategic plan” that will make a long-lasting difference for generations.

“We have had some brilliant ideas that will make a real difference and attract investment, so we can turn that £20m into £40m or more and boost the local economy,” he said.

“This is an area that has so much potential, and that spirit has been captured today.”