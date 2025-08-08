High street fashion chain River Island is set to close 33 of its UK stores after a High Court judge approved a major restructuring plan aimed at saving the business from collapse.

The plan, designed to stave off administration, will also see reduced rents across another 71 shops, while the company seeks £54 million in new funding later this year to avoid a projected £43 million shortfall by September.

Landlords will be asked to agree to rent cuts for the next three years and, in some cases, to suspend payments entirely in an effort to stabilise the retailer’s finances.

Matthew Weaver KC, representing River Island, told the court on Friday that the company “simply has not been able to reverse” a downward trend in trade. He said in written submissions that the group had suffered a “decline in footfall and sales due to the pressures of a highly competitive and changing retail environment as well as the prevailing trend away from high street retail stores to online shopping.”

Weaver added that “a number of geopolitical events have also resulted in continuing supply chain disruption which, together with energy, labour and other price increases, has resulted in a cost base that’s too high and unsustainable at its current level.”

The fashion retailer, which operates 223 stores across the UK and Ireland, confirmed that no Irish branches are due to shut under the plan.

After a meeting on August 1, five out of 10 creditor groups backed the proposals, prompting River Island to seek High Court approval for the plan to proceed. No parties appeared in court to oppose it.

Weaver warned that without the plan, “the most likely scenario” would be for River Island to “enter into an insolvency process within which there would be a sale of the stock, brand and intellectual property.”

He also suggested some landlords may attempt to “extract value from the plan company by taking a ransom position,” but defended the plan as vital for the business’s future.

“In essence, the transformation plan seeks to address the root causes of the difficulties facing the group and to reposition River Island for long-term success,” Weaver said. “It involves a combination of operational improvements, cost rationalisation and strategic investment, all of which are critical to restoring profitability, improving cash flow, and safeguarding jobs,” he added.

River Island, which employs around 5,500 people, was founded in 1948 under the Lewis and Chelsea Girl brands before rebranding in the 1980s.

High Court Judge Sir Alastair Norris approved the restructuring plan, with a written judgment due at a later date.