Robotic bellboys checking in to a hotel near you soon

A Chinese robotics company has unveiled a new robot designed to take over a range of hotel tasks - and it won’t be waiting for a tip.

The ‘FlashBot Arm’ has two arms and flexible hands, allowing it to carry items, open doors, press lift buttons and guide guests through check-in.

It can respond to voice commands and carry out instructions using artificial intelligence, according to Shenzhen-based Pudu Robotics.

The firm claims the 4ft 8ins-tall robot is designed to work all day without breaks, helping staff by taking over repetitive or time-consuming jobs.

Guests, meanwhile, will also receive faster and more reliable service.

The robot, which can carry up to 15kg (33 pounds) in a secure internal compartment, moves on wheels and uses a combination of cameras and laser sensors to understand its surroundings and avoid obstacles.

This navigation system, known as SLAM, helps it to move through buildings on its own without human control.

Pudu says the Flashbot Arm doesn’t need high-tech building systems to do its job and can press lift buttons and open doors on its own.

The FlashBot Arm is described as “a major milestone” in what it calls the commercial rollout of embodied AI — technology that allows robots to understand and act in the physical world.

The robot’s arms can reach across an area of 160cm by 200cm (63 x 78.7 inches), and it only needs a 65cm-wide corridor (25.6 inches) to move through standard hallways and doorways.

Its hands include joints that allow it to pick up and carry a variety of objects without needing hotels to change their layout.

To keep people safe, the robot is fitted with sensors that help it stop if something gets in its way — including LiDAR (a type of laser sensor), panoramic and depth cameras, and pressure-sensitive skin.

The FlashBot Arm – which can run for eight hours without a break and fully recharges in just four - is also designed to work with other robots.

According to Pudu, the robot - which can communicate with other robots in the area - is meant to support staff, not replace them.

Pudu says it has already delivered over 90,000 robots to clients in more than 60 countries, including businesses in hospitality, retail, healthcare and education.

In a statement, the company said: “The introduction of the FlashBot Arm marks a significant step forward in embodied AI.

“By integrating robotic manipulation with intelligent delivery, we are pushing the boundaries of what service robots can do in real-world environments.”

It added: “We believe robots like FlashBot Arm will not replace people, but support them — allowing human staff to focus on more valuable, complex or personalised service tasks.”

Story by Anthony Harvison (Belters News)