Silver lining for older workers as over-54s report highest job satisfaction

Older frontline workers report highest job satisfaction

Britain’s most content frontline workers aren’t fresh-faced Gen Z employees or ambitious thirtysomethings, they’re those aged 54 and over, new research reveals.

Despite widespread assumptions that job satisfaction declines with age, findings from the State of the Frontline Workforce Survey, conducted by workforce management platform Quinyx show that 71% of frontline workers aged 54+ report being happy in their roles, making them the most satisfied age group in the UK frontline Industries surveyed.

In contrast, younger workers are struggling. The research found that employees aged 25 to 34 are the least satisfied (64%), closely followed by 18 to 24-year-olds (64%). The data also revealed a significant industry divide, with retail workers reporting the lowest workplace happiness (65%) compared to their counterparts in shipping and distribution (71%) and hospitality (67%).

Employment experts suggest that older employees may be more satisfied due to greater job security, career stability, and reduced career pressure. Whereas younger workers face financial stress, limited career progression, and job instability, all of which contribute to workplace dissatisfaction.

Toma Pagojute, Chief HR Officer at Quinyx, says: “These findings highlight a significant shift in how different generations experience the workplace. While younger workers often seek career progression and higher wages, older employees are more likely to value stability, work-life balance, and recognition of their experience.

“For business leaders, this is a clear sign that engagement strategies cannot be one-size-fits-all. Providing flexibility, open communication, and smarter workforce solutions is crucial to keeping workers of all ages happy, motivated, and committed. The organisations that get this right will not only improve morale but will also retain their most experienced and valuable talent.”

Key survey findings

Happiest workers: Employees aged 54+ report the highest job satisfaction (71%)

Least satisfied group: Workers aged 25-34 report the lowest job satisfaction (64%)

Industry divide: Retail workers report the lowest happiness levels (65%), while shipping and distribution workers are the most satisfied (71%)

Industry breakdown: where are the happiest workers?

Shipping and Distribution: 71% satisfaction

Hospitality: 67% satisfaction

Transport and Warehousing: 67% satisfaction

Retail: 65% satisfaction