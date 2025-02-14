Tiny Explorers: £50K Dragons’ Den backing for baby equipment rental firm

Sara Davies and Touker Suleyman backed Hayley

Tiny Explorers, the baby equipment rental company founded by entrepreneur and mother of four, Hayley Hanigan, has secured £50K investment from BBC Dragons’ Den moguls, Sara Davies and Touker Suleyman.

Hayley, who launched Tiny Explorers in 2022 after experiencing the hassle of finding rental options for essential baby gear, appeared on Dragons’ Den last night, impressing both of the retail experts with her innovative idea that helps hundreds of parents access necessary equipment for their travels.

Both Sara Davies and Touker Suleyman were drawn to Hanigan’s authentic, lived experience and the undeniable demand for a reliable baby equipment rental service. They each invested £25,000 for a combined 20% equity stake in Tiny Explorers. The investment will support Hayleys plans to increase marketing efforts, scale her operations with a new office and warehouse space, and improve customer experience through automated processes.

Sara Davies remarked, “As a fellow parent, I immediately connected with Hayley’s story and the practical need she’s addressing. She’s created a real solution for parents who want convenience, flexibility, and an environmentally friendly alternative and I’m excited to work with her to expand Tiny Explorers’ reach and help her navigate any growing pains along the way.”

Hayley faces the Dragons

Touker Suleyman was equally impressed: “Hayley’s idea is incredibly solid. I have a few investments in the baby and nursery sector, as well as in the short-term property rental market, and see a consistent need for short-term baby equipment rentals for travelling families. Tiny Explorers is not only filling this gap, but also bringing a much-needed sustainable approach to the market.”

The investment will allow Hayley to implement significant changes, such as expanding her workforce by creating new job opportunities, particularly for local mums who require flexible working hours. Additionally, she has ambitions to secure partnerships with travel brands like Airbnb to help expand Tiny Explorers’ reach and bolster its visibility among international visitors to the UK.

Reflecting on her experience, Hayley said: “When I entered the Den, I was more nervous about how I’d come across on television than about pitching my business. I’d watched hundreds of previous episodes in preparation and I knew I had to have my numbers clear. After the initial nerves cleared, I found myself really enjoying the experience.

“Securing investment from Sara and Touker is an incredible validation of my journey so far. Beyond the funding, having two brilliant mentors on board is invaluable. Running a business can be lonely, and their advice will be crucial as I navigate Tiny Explorers’ next steps. With this support, I’ll be able to expand sustainably, and continue our mission to reduce waste by offering families a convenient rental option instead of buying single-use items.”

Watch Hayley pitch to the Dragons on BBC iPlayer.