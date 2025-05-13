UK’s divorce expert reveals 10 little-known tricks that can save you thousands during a split

learn how to make your divorce less stressful

With divorce rates climbing and legal costs soaring, Mark Keenan, the Founder & CEO of Divorce-Online.co.uk, has released a new guide revealing the Top 10 Tricks Smart Brits Use to Divorce Faster, Cheaper, and With Less Stress

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With UK divorce rates still rising and the average cost of a contested split running into the thousands, a family law expert has shared ten practical tips that can save separating couples time, money, and a whole lot of stress.

Mark Keenan, Founder and CEO of Divorce-Online.co.uk, has worked in the divorce sector for more than 25 years and says too many people still think they have to “lawyer up” from day one — even when their split is amicable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most couples don’t realise that there are far cheaper and more peaceful options available to them,” says Keenan.

Top ten tricks for an easier divorce

“It’s not about fighting for a win — it’s about finishing fairly and protecting your future.”

Below, Mark Keenan shares his Top 10 Tricks for an Easier Divorce — from what not to waste time on, to the clause that could save your future income.

Top 10 Divorce Tricks (From a Legal Insider)

1. Don’t hire a solicitor too early

If you’re on speaking terms, start with a fixed-fee service. Legal bills spiral fast when they don’t need to.

2. Sort out the finances first

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t wait until after you’ve filed — get an agreement in principle before starting the legal process.

3. Add a Clean Break Clause

Without this, your ex could make a claim years after the divorce. It’s one of the most overlooked but essential protections.

4. File now — not later

With no-fault divorce now in place, there’s no need to wait or apportion blame. Filing jointly can keep things civil.

5. Don’t drag the kids into court

Family court is rarely the best place to resolve child arrangements. Aim to agree privately or through mediation.

6. Mediate before you litigate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mediation costs a fraction of legal representation and can help couples reach agreement without escalating conflict.

7. Get any financial agreement made legally binding

An informal agreement isn’t enforceable. You need a Consent Order from the court to lock it in.

8. Don’t fight over the furniture

Arguing over small possessions can cost more in fees than the items are worth. Stay focused on the big picture.

9. Walk away from emotional battles

You don’t need to win every argument. Sometimes protecting your peace is more important than being right.

10. Use fixed-fee online services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online services are now used by tens of thousands of couples in the UK every year. They’re court-approved, affordable, and handled by experts — without the price tag of a solicitor.

Keenan says the real secret to a smart divorce is to remove emotion from the legal process — and not rush into decisions based on panic or pressure.

“It’s not about winning or losing,” he adds. “It’s about ending things properly so both people can move forward with their lives.”