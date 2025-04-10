Visa enlists artist Sophie Tea to launch nation-wide search for the UK’s upcoming creators in circular fashion

New initiative to offer six creators a share of £20,000 in grants and mentorship, to help power their business growth

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, today launches ‘Recycle the Runway’, a new initiative from its global Visa Young Creators series designed to support the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs to reach their full potential.

Visa is inviting fashion entrepreneurs who are early in their careers and committed to circular practices to apply. Six successful finalists, including one grand prize winner, will receive individual grants from a total prize pool of £20,000, access to mentoring from industry experts during the competition, as well as the opportunity to be recognised by leading fashion industry body, London College of Fashion, UAL.

Visa’s ambition is to encourage creators to reimagine how they design, produce, and sell fashion, making recommerce – the regenerative way to buy, re-use and share goods and services - desirable and habitual to accelerate economic growth.

Artist and social media sensation Sophie Tea has teamed up with Visa to encourage designers to get involved, saying: "Creativity has always been my thing: taking ideas and turning them into something real and meaningful, I love a story! That’s why I’m so excited to be part of the Visa Creators Recycle the Runway initiative. It’s an amazing chance for creators to bring their talent to life while celebrating those who make reusing and repurposing a priority. I think creativity is always in you and we should nurture and support that as much as possible.

This initiative is all about reimagining how we create, wear, and give a second life to fashion. If you’re a designer who’s committed to conscious design, this is your moment to get noticed, learn from the best, and level up your business. I’m so looking forward to seeing all the brilliant ideas that come through!"

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and based in the UK to enter and be able to demonstrate how their design-led business embraces circular business models to align with at least one of the ‘R’s of circular fashion—repair, resale, return, redistribution, rental or refill. They must also have an early-stage start-up business with a minimum of 1 year in operation.

The initiative will culminate in a high-profile runway show taking place in Central London on 22 May 2025, where finalists will present their designs to an expert panel of judges including Sophie Tea as well as representatives from Visa. Full line up of judges to be announced on Earth Day, 22 April 2025.

Visa Young Creators Presents: Recycle the Runway builds on Visa’s commitment to recommerce recognising the importance of supporting and empowering creators as small businesses with education, resources, and mentorship to thrive in a circular economy. After joining its Network as a Strategic Partner, Visa has been working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and other network organisations to drive circular business models in the area of recommerce — such as repair, rental, and resale — which are key to creating a circular economy across industries including fashion.

Katherine Brown, VP, Head of Social Impact & Sustainability, Visa Europe comments: “Recommerce is more than a buzzword; it’s a powerful shift in how we buy and sell goods, which is driving growth in the UK economy. Through our Recycle the Runway initiative, we’re excited to celebrate fashion creators who are embracing this change and to help provide the tools they need to grow through circular business models. By making circular fashion more accessible, and rewarding, we can help these small businesses thrive.”

The closing date is 8 May 2025. Applicants can enter by visiting www.visaeupromotions.com/visa-young-creators-rtr/