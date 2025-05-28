Visiting Angels celebrates double win for outstanding workplace culture

Visiting Angels' Inspiring Workplaces awards

Carer-centric home care provider, Visiting Angels, is celebrating a major milestone in its mission to champion employee wellbeing and innovation in the care sector.

Incredibly, in just this month alone, they have been recognised not once but twice for their outstanding company culture – ranking ninth in the UK’s Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces 2025 in the large business category and securing the title of Most Innovative Culture at the UK Company Culture Awards 2025.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards are known for their rigorous judging process, based on six core pillars: Culture and Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion, Employee Voice and Employee Experience. Judges noted that 2025 saw the highest calibre of submissions to date – with Visiting Angels standing out for its holistic and human-centred approach to creating a truly supportive work environment.

“Visiting Angels has established itself as a leader in employee-centric care, setting a high standard for workplace wellbeing, leadership, and diversity, equity and inclusion,” said the judging panel. “Its carer-focused approach ensures that employees feel genuinely supported, valued and empowered.”

The brand was applauded for its tailored wellbeing initiatives for care workers, inclusive leadership development programmes and its clear commitment to creating meaningful career progression opportunities. These accolades cap off a year of significant progress in enhancing the employee experience across the brand’s UK network.

The Inspiring Workplaces announcement follows closely behind the brand’s recent UK Company Culture Award win, where it was recognised for having the Most Innovative Culture – underlining that prioritising carer wellbeing is not just the right thing to do, it also drives business success. In a market renowned for struggling to recruit, the impact of carer-centricity on workplace culture is the key to making a true impact on the homecare sector.

Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels, said: “To be named one of the UK’s Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces – and to be recognised among the country’s largest employers – is a huge honour. From day one, we’ve believed that the best way to deliver outstanding care is to start by caring for our carers. These awards are a testament to the hard work and shared commitment of our team and our franchise network, all of whom bring our carer-centric mission to life every single day.”

For more information about Visiting Angels, visit visiting-angels.co.uk