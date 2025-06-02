Vodafone and Three UK have officially completed their long-awaited merger, creating a new mobile giant called VodafoneThree.

From May 31, the two brands now operate as one combined business, with Vodafone owning a 51% stake and CK Hutchison, the owner of Three, holding 49%. Vodafone will fully consolidate VodafoneThree in its financial reporting.

The new company is led by Vodafone UK's Max Taylor as CEO, with Three UK’s Darren Purkis serving as Chief Financial Officer.

For now, customers will still see either Vodafone or Three as the network name on their phones, depending on their current provider. The companies have not announced when or if the on-screen branding will change to reflect the new VodafoneThree name.

The merger also means customers can expect improved 5G services and expanded coverage over the coming years. The newly merged group has pledged to invest £11 billion over the next decade, with £1.3 billion being spent in the first year alone to speed up network upgrades and rollout.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group Chief Executive, said: “The merger will create a new force in UK mobile, transform the country’s digital infrastructure and propel the UK to the forefront of European connectivity. We are now eager to kick off our network build and rapidly bring customers greater coverage and superior network quality.”

Canning Fok, Deputy Chairman of CK Hutchison, added: “As we have demonstrated in other European markets, scale enables the significant investment needed to deliver the world-beating mobile networks our customers expect, and the Vodafone and Three merger provides that scale. In addition, this transaction unlocks significant shareholder value, returning approximately £1.3 billion in net cash to the Group.”

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approved the deal in December 2024, after a thorough investigation into its impact on competition. The green light came with conditions designed to protect consumers.

Under the terms, the merged company must invest heavily in a UK-wide 5G rollout and cap certain mobile tariffs for three years, offering short-term relief for customers concerned about rising bills.

The company says the merger will enable it to deliver £700 million in annual cost and capital expenditure savings by year five, while aiming to offer one of Europe’s most advanced 5G networks.