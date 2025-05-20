All major phone networks have gone down across Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes leading networks in the country such as Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Digimobil, and O2. According to Downdetector, problems started at around 5am this morning.

It is impacting most of the country, including major cities like Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Valencia, Murcia, Seville, and Bilbao. The main problems reported by people include no signal, total blackout and internet problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On social media people are complaining of the outage. One user wrote: “Hi, @movistar_es, it’s already 9:10 a.m. Are you going to explain what’s going on? The network has gone down… again. You’ll see how they can issue the bill without any problems.”

All major phone networks have gone down across Spain. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Another said: “Problems with my O2 landline. I haven’t had one since yesterday. O2 doesn’t answer calls. It hangs up automatically.”

The Valencian Government's 112 Emergency Service has activated an alternative number for those affected. Meanwhile the 112 service in Aragon took to social media to make people aware that "the 112 telephone line is inoperative," and activated three alternative numbers.

It comes weeks after a blackout hit Spain, and Portugal, after a power outage. Airports, metros, and ATMs were shut down. Flights were grounded, metro systems halted, mobile communications failed, and ATMs went offline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Houses, offices, trains, traffic lights and even the Madrid open tennis tournament were all hit. The Spanish and Portuguese governments as well as network operators scrambled to understand the problem and raced to fix it.