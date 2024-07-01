Waitrose issues urgent recall of Chocolate Mini Cupcakes over undeclared walnuts
The Food Safety Agency said Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes have been pulled off the shelves because they contain walnuts which are not mentioned on the label, due to a packaging error.
It said due to the mix-up, some packs contain Coffee and Walnut Cupcakes, meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts, the agency added. The affected items are: Pack of nine cupcakes with a best before date of July 20, 2024.
The agency said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to walnuts (nuts), do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884, Option 4.”
