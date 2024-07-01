Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Waitrose has recalled some of its cupcakes over a possible health risk.

The Food Safety Agency said Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes have been pulled off the shelves because they contain walnuts which are not mentioned on the label, due to a packaging error.

Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes have been recalled over a possible health risk | Getty

It said due to the mix-up, some packs contain Coffee and Walnut Cupcakes, meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts, the agency added. The affected items are: Pack of nine cupcakes with a best before date of July 20, 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad