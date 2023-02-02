Shell has recorded the highest profit in its 115-year history as it benefited from soaring energy prices, fuelling anger over the amount of tax paid by the oil giant

Anger has broken out after gas and oil giant Shell reported its highest ever profits in its 115 year history. Political and environmental campaigners criticised the profit jump as “obscene” and “outrageous” as UK households face soaring energy costs.

On Thursday 2 February, Shell said that core profits rocketed to 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) in 2022.

This is what you need to know about who owns energy behemoths Shell, BP and Centrica.

Who owns Shell?

The Shell Board goes as follows, per the Shell website:

CEO, Wael Sawan

CFO, Sinead Gorman

Chairman, Andrew Mackenzie

Deputy Chair, Euleen Goh

Independent Non-executive Director, Dick Boer

Independent Non-executive Director, Neil Carson

Independent Non-executive Director, Ann Godbehere

Independent Non-executive Director, Catherine J Hughes

Independent Non-executive Director, Jane Holl Lute

Independent Non-executive Director, Martina Hund-Mejean

Independent Non-executive Director, Abraham Schot

Company Secretary, Caroline Omloo

Shell’s biggest shareholders include BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd, The Vanguard Group Inc, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock Fund Advisors, BlackRock Advisors (UK) Ltd, Legal and General Investment Management Ltd and SSgA Funds Management Inc.

Who owns BP?

BP CEO Bernard Looney (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Per BP’s website, the company’s Board Member’s and non-executive directors goes as follows:

CEO, Bernard Looney

CFO, Murray Auchincloss

Chair, Helge Lund

Senior Independent Director, Paula Rosput Reynolds

Independent Non-executive Director, Tushar Morzaria

Independent Non-executive Director, Karen Richardson

Independent Non-executive Director, John Sawers

Independent Non-executive Director, Johannes Teyssen

Independent Non-executive Director, Ben Matthews

Who owns Centrica?

Per Centrica’s website, its Board goes as follows:

CEO, Chris O’Shea

CFO, Kate Ringrose

Chairman, Scott Wheway

Senior Independent Director, Kevin O’Byrne

Non-Executive Director, Carol Arrowsmith

Non-Executive Director, Nathan Bostock

Non-Executive Director, Heidi Mottram

Non-Executive Director, Amber Rudd

Non-Executive Director, Chanderpreet Duggal

Why are profits skyrocketing?

The increase in profits for energy firms has been triggered by the higher prices for oil and gas, which have spiked following pandemic lockdowns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine .

Russia has reduced supplies to Europe amid the war, and there are concerns that it may cease supplies completely.

With gas supply problems meaning that there is potential for wholesale prices to soar, companies have been passing these costs onto their customers, sharply increasing household energy bills by massive amounts.