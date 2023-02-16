Having posted £3.3 billion in profit, Centrica’s financial performance has led to calls for a beefed up windfall tax that’ll help people with the cost of living

British Gas has come under the spotlight again after the energy supplier’s parent company Centrica saw its profits triple in its latest financial results.

The owner of the UK’s biggest energy supplier saw profits climb to £3.3 billion in 2022. Despite this extraordinary performance, it said its British Gas retail division suffered a 39% year-on-year drop in operating profit to £72 million.

Other energy and fuel firms, including Shell and BP, have also posted huge multi-billion pound profits in recent weeks as a result of higher wholesale prices for gas, electricity and oil. These record-breaking hauls have added to the growing clamour for the government to beef up its windfall tax on profits generated by these suppliers.

The news comes as people are struggling to heat their homes due to the cost of living crisis.

It also follows recent allegations that British Gas hired contractors to forcibly install prepayment meters in homes occupied by people who had fallen behind with their energy bills, despite knowing some of these households were made up of vulnerable people. All UK suppliers have since suspended forced installations of this type of meter.

But what is Centrica - and is the company British-owned? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Centrica?

Centrica is one of the largest energy and energy services companies operating in the UK and Ireland. It employs more than 20,000 people and serves 10.3 million business and domestic customers.

The company’s beginnings were in the 1986 privatisation of the UK gas industry by then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. When British Gas - as the company was known at the time - was forced to break itself up (or, ‘demerge’) in 1997 following government competition rule changes, it split into Centrica (which was the old company’s retail supply and UK production arm) and BG Group (a multinational corporation that’s now part of Shell).

Centrica’s profits soared threefold to £3.3bn in 2022 (image: PA)

These days, Centrica owns the British Gas retail brand, as well as other brands including Ireland energy supplier Bord Gáis Energy, international energy services company Centrica Business Solutions, and UK plumbing services firm Dyno. It also owns and operates key UK energy facilities, like the Rough natural gas storage tanks in the North Sea.

Until recently, it had a much larger international focus. Centrica used to own Direct Energy - a major energy supplier in North America - and held Norwegian energy sites through Spirit Energy, which it holds a controlling stake in. But it started restructuring its operations from 2019 onwards when the company posted a loss of £849 million.

What do latest Centrica profits mean for its share price?

Centrica’s 2019 financial woes led to a big fall in its share price over a period of several months, culminating in an all-time low of 30.2p just before the first UK Covid lockdown in April 2020. Only six-and-a-half years previously, its shares were trading for £3.97.

But with a CEO change (Chris O’Shea became chief executive in 2020), the selling off of much of its international business, and its record 2022 profits of £3.3 billion, its share price has climbed to £1.03 (as of 16 February). Shareholder dividends also made a return in mid-2022, having been suspended since 2019.

Centrica is currently running a share buyback programme, something it is now set to extend by £300 million. Doing this means a company purchases its own shares from the market, which creates more demand, pumps up its share price, and returns more money to shareholders in the form of dividends. So, put simply, Centrica’s record profits are likely to prove extremely lucrative for its operations and its shareholders.

Another key thing to note is the fall in British Gas’s profits. In 2022, Centrica pledged to put 10% of the energy supply brand’s profits into a fund to help vulnerable customers. The year-on-year fall in profit from £118 million to £72 million means this support is set to become less generous.

Is Centrica a British company?

Despite being an international energy company, Centrica is headquartered in the UK. As a public limited company (PLC) that’s listed on the London Stock Exchange, its shares are likely to be held by investors from around the world.

Its registered office is in Windsor, Berkshire and its board is made up of British (and British dual national) business people. The company’s CEO - Chris O’Shea - has worked for accountant firm Ernst & Young, Shell and several other international businesses, while its chair - Scott Wheway - has been a senior figure at firms including Tesco, Boots and Santander UK.

Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea pictured with Liz Truss when she was Prime Minister (image: PA)

Does Centrica pay the energy windfall tax?

Centrica’s profits have mostly come about as a result of soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. This money is known as a windfall because the profits have come as a result of helpful market conditions rather than business skill.

Despite the huge helping hand it has received as a result of the conflict, and the resulting dash for a limited pool of global supplies that has ensued, Centrica only makes two references to ‘Ukraine’ in its preliminary results for 2022. It does not refer to the term ‘windfall’ at any point.

But it did say it has paid nearly £1 billion in tax relating to 2022 profits (only £54 million of which will be going to the government’s Energy Profits Levy - i.e. the windfall tax) and insisted it would be reinvesting its profits into net zero and “helping customers [to have] lower bills going forward” according to its CEO, Chris O’Shea. Mr O’Shea has refused to be drawn on whether he will accept a bonus of almost £1.6 million on top of his £794,375 annual salary that’s due because of Centrica’s performance. He waived his 2021 bonus of £1.1 million.

