Women 7% more likely than men to work multiple jobs at once

New research has revealed that women are more likely to be multiple jobholders than men, leading experts to weigh in on this rising trend in the workplace.

According to research by business lawyers at Romano Law PLLC, women are almost 7% more likely to work multiple jobs at the same time than men.

The research analysed data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics to determine the age categories, genders, and industries with the highest number of individuals working multiple jobs.

In 2024, 4,404,000 women were found to be working more than one job at the same time, compared to 4,027,000 men.

Women aged between 25 and 54 are the most likely to be multiple jobholders, with a total of 2,897,000 women in this category working multiple jobs at the same time. Meanwhile, the data shows that there are 2,769,000 men in the same age category who have more than one job.

Interestingly, the generation with one of the biggest gender gaps is Gen Z. In 2024, 475,000 women aged between 20 and 24 worked multiple jobs, as opposed to 292,000 men.

The data also depicts how the gender divide begins as young as 16, with 143,000 women aged between 16 and 19 holding more than one job at the same time. Meanwhile, 81,000 men in the same age category were found to be multiple jobholders.

In 2023, there were a total of 4,183,000 women who worked multiple jobs at the same time, demonstrating a 5% rise in the number of women becoming multiple jobholders over the past 12 months. Similarly, there has been a 3% increase in the number of men working more than one job since 2023, demonstrating the nation's growing cost-of-living crisis.

Women working in office administration and support are the most likely to work multiple jobs, with 13.1% of women in this industry reporting secondary employment. Meanwhile, only around 4.5% of men in the same industry were found to be multiple jobholders.

Education and healthcare were also found to be prominent industries for multiple jobholding women.

Meanwhile, men working in management, sales, and transportation are the most likely to work more than one job simultaneously.

Since 2023, 344,000 more people have begun to work multiple jobs, bringing 2024’s total number of multiple jobholders to 8,431,000.

Domenic Romano, the Managing Partner of Romano Law PLLC , has commented on the research:

“It’s staggering to see the rise in people seeking out secondary employment over the past 12 months. This upward trend can clearly be linked to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and increasing inflation rates.

“It’s likely that recent economic uncertainty, triggered by Trump’s trade wars earlier this year, has been responsible for an increase in people finding secondary employment.

“The study also represents the concerning gender gap surrounding secondary employment, with a clear imbalance between the number of men and women who are multiple jobholders.

"The gender pay gap is likely one of the primary reasons why women are seeking out secondary employment to make ends meet, demonstrating the fact that more still needs to be done to secure equal pay between men and women across all industries.

“As women are often still responsible for primary caregiving responsibilities in the family, inflexible schedules mean that women are more likely than men to hold part-time and lower-paying jobs, often obligating them to seek out additional employment.

“The alarming increase in people working multiple jobs during 2024 raises concerns surrounding work-life balance and mental health in the workplace.

"Holding two jobs at the same time can take a significant toll on employees’ mental and physical health, especially in relation to high stress levels, difficulty maintaining a healthy sleep schedule, and feelings of isolation from family and friends.

“It’s clear that more action needs to be taken from both employers and policymakers to reduce the normalization of working two jobs at the same time.”

Is it illegal to work two jobs at the same time?

Due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it’s becoming increasingly common for people to work multiple jobs to help make ends meet. While it’s not against the law to be employed by two companies at once, it’s crucial to ensure that you’re not breaching your company’s contract by working two jobs simultaneously.

In some cases, it’s forbidden for full-time employees to seek secondary employment, which can be stated in your contract. If you’re found to be in breach of contract, companies are permitted to terminate your employment. Because of this, it’s important to thoroughly read your company’s terms and conditions before seeking secondary employment.

Benefits of seeking out secondary employment

Working two jobs at the same time can provide financial benefits and career progression, particularly within creative industries.

Pursuing secondary employment can provide valuable experience in various industries, from freelance writing to customer service. Working two jobs simultaneously allows you to work on multiple projects and develop vital career skills.

However, it’s essential to acknowledge that working two jobs at the same time does come with a significant share of risks and setbacks.

Risks of working two jobs at the same time

Working two jobs at the same time elevates your risk of burnout, resulting in mental and physical exhaustion. In physically demanding industries, such as construction or farming, this level of fatigue can place both your own health and safety and that of others at risk.

Seeking secondary employment can also increase stress levels, which can negatively impact physical and mental health. This can also negatively affect work performance, reducing the quality of your output.

Working long hours can also interfere with your sleep schedule and place pressure on your relationships with family and friends.

As previously mentioned, working multiple jobs simultaneously can also have legal implications, so it’s essential to ensure you’re not violating your contract.

Tips for working two jobs at the same time

If you’re considering seeking out secondary employment, then it’s vital to be realistic about your workload and deadlines. Set boundaries for yourself and carefully examine your schedule to determine whether adopting another position would negatively impact your primary job.

You should thoroughly communicate with your employers about the possibility of taking up a second job. You may find that one or both employers have reservations about secondary employment or that they may offer more flexible working hours.

When it comes to working two jobs at the same time, it’s vital that you look after both your mental and physical health. It’s important to recognize the signs of burnout and know when to take a step back from your secondary employment and reduce your workload.