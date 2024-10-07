Women are more likely to work multiple jobs than men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experts have revealed that women are more likely to work two or more jobs at once than men, and explain how the cost-of-living crisis is causing individuals to seek out secondary employment.

Company formation experts at StartFleet.io analysed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the age categories with the highest number of individuals working multiple jobs in 2023.

The study revealed that women are more likely to work two jobs at once than men. In 2023, 2,754,000 women aged between 25 and 54 worked multiple jobs simultaneously, in contrast to 2,687,000 men.

Two women at work.

Interestingly, the generation with one of the biggest gender gaps is Gen Z. In 2023, 261,000 men aged between 20 and 24 worked multiple jobs, as opposed to 439,000 women.

Joe Thong, the spokesperson for StartFleet.io, commented:

“Unfortunately, as the cost-of-living crisis continues, we are witnessing an increasing number of people working multiple jobs at once.

“Between 2022 and 2023, 370,000 more people aged between 25 and 54 started to work multiple jobs.

“This rapid increase raises concerns about work-life balance, mental health, and long-term sustainability. Ultimately, working two jobs at once can significantly impact both mental and physical well-being, especially when it comes to maintaining a healthy sleep schedule and a reliable relationship with friends and family.

“This study also raises awareness of the evident gender gap between men and women working two jobs at once. This can be linked to the rising concern of the gender pay gap, which often causes women to seek out secondary employment to make ends meet.

“Sadly, working two jobs at once is becoming a normalised part of our economy, and this is an issue that needs to be tackled head-on by both employers and policymakers.”

The study found that those aged between 25 and 54 are the most likely to work two jobs at once. This age category primarily consists of Millennials and Xennials, with some overlap with Gen Z. According to the research, 5,441,000 aged between 25 and 54 worked multiple jobs in 2023.

Individuals aged between 55 and 64 are the second most likely to hold multiple jobs. This age category primarily consists of Baby Boomers, with only some overlap with Gen X. The study found that 1,303,000 individuals aged between 55 and 64 worked multiple jobs at once in 2023.

Those aged between 20 and 24 were revealed to be the third most likely age group to work two jobs at once, with 700,000 individuals working two jobs at once in 2023. This age category is primarily known as Gen Z.

The study found that those aged 65 and over are the fourth most likely to work multiple jobs simultaneously. In 2023, 441,000 individuals within this age category worked multiple jobs at once.

Individuals aged between 16 and 19 are the fifth most likely group to work two jobs at once. In 2023, 202,000 individuals within this age category were revealed to have multiple jobs.

Is it illegal to work two jobs at once?

It’s not against the law to be employed by two companies at once. However, with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it’s becoming increasingly common for people to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

However, it’s important to ensure you’re not breaching your company’s contract by working two jobs simultaneously. In some cases, this is forbidden, for full-time employees.

If you’re found to be in breach of contract, companies are permitted to terminate your employment. Because of this, it’s important to thoroughly read your company’s terms and conditions before seeking secondary employment.

Benefits of seeking out secondary employment

Working two jobs at once can provide financial benefits and career progression, particularly within creative industries.

Pursuing secondary employment can provide valuable experience in various industries, from freelance writing to customer service. Working two jobs simultaneously allows you to work on multiple projects and develop vital career skills.

However, it’s essential to acknowledge that working two jobs at once does come with a significant share of risks and setbacks.

Risks of working two jobs at once

Working two jobs at once elevates your risk of burnout, resulting in mental and physical exhaustion. In physically demanding industries, such as construction or farming, this level of fatigue can place both your own and others’ health and safety at risk.

Seeking secondary employment can also increase stress levels, which can negatively impact physical and mental health. This will also negatively affect work performance, reducing the quality of your output.

Working long hours can also interfere with your sleep schedule and place pressure on your relationships with family and friends.

As previously mentioned, working multiple jobs simultaneously can also have legal implications, so it’s essential to ensure you’re not violating your contract.

Tips for working two jobs at once

If you’re considering seeking out secondary employment, then it’s vital to be realistic about your workload and deadlines. Set boundaries for yourself and carefully examine your schedule to determine whether adopting another position would negatively impact your primary job. Keep both positions entirely separate to ensure that your responsibilities don’t merge.

You should thoroughly communicate with your employers about the possibility of taking up a second job. You may find that one or both employers have reservations about seeking out secondary employment or that they may be more flexible with your working hours.

Manage your time effectively by avoiding procrastination and focusing on urgent tasks first.

When it comes to working two jobs at once, it’s vital that you’re looking after both your mental and physical health. It’s important to recognize the signs of burnout and know when to take a step back from your secondary employment and reduce your workload.

This information was provided by company formation experts at StartFleet.io.