Wyatt Homes paves the way for women in construction

Wyatt Homes has appointed Elisha Young as Assistant Site Manager at its Rivers Edge development in Wimborne.

Elisha, from Poole, joined the regional housebuilder last month and is setting a powerful example for young women in construction and providing a wealth of expertise to the development where 208 homes are being built.

Aged just 24, Elisha has experienced a swift rise in her early career, having gained three years’ experience in the industry as a Trainee Assistant Site Manager with Morrish Homes, where she was honoured to meet King Charles III through her work, providing him with a tour of a development and the homes she helped to build.

Before entering the industry, Elisha graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Business and Management, where she developed a passion for project management, and embarked on a pursuit to build a career in construction.

Elisha brings an eye for detail and a commitment to leaving a lasting legacy to the area where she grew up, to the upcoming phases at the Rivers Edge development, where she will support Site Manager Martin Symonds in the delivery and finish of many high-specification homes.

Coming from a construction family, Elisha spent her formative years travelling with her father to building sites, where he was a subcontractor across many developments in Dorset, while her partner John works in management for a bricklaying company.

Elisha’s long-term goals include ascending to a Site Manager or Contracts Manager position, with the aspiration of, in the future, driving her children and grandchildren past beautiful housing developments and proudly declaring that she built the homes.

Speaking on her appointment, Elisha said: “Wyatt Homes is more than just a housebuilder, and being from the area, has always had a prestigious reputation around Dorset. To be working for a company that prides itself on quality and immaculate presentation is fantastic.

“I’m thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Wyatt Homes. I’ve already learnt so much, and look forward to being a key part of the customer journey and building a great community at Rivers Edge, within the Wimborne riverside which is already full of community spirit.

“I came into the construction industry with no site experience so to have worked my way up to being part of such a beautiful development in such a short space of time is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

Rivers Edge is a prestigious new homes development on the banks of the River Stour, just off Julians Road, with plenty of green spaces and opportunities for riverside walks throughout.

One of Elisha’s passions in housebuilding lies in quality and detail, with a belief that finishing touches are important in making a house feel like a home.

Elisha added: “The little things really go a long way, and with Wyatt it’s clear that the care, attention and expertise that goes into the whole process vastly improves the standard and specification of each home.

“Not only that, but the use of independent local suppliers, and Wyatt’s fantastic community work, assures me that the company I’m working for really looks after the local area.”

For more information about Rivers Edge, please visit https://wyatthomes.co.uk/riversedge.