The Tamworth Tap has been named the best pub in the UK by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) for the second year running for five impressive reasons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tamworth Tap has been named as the best in the country by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) for the second year in a row

Camra’s prestigious National Pub of the Year title is the highest honour the Campaign can bestow upon a pub. And this iconic brewpub in Tamworth is just one of two pubs in the UK to win the prize title over two consecutive years, alongside the Kelham Island Tavern in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, who achieved the feat in 2008 and 2009.

Located in a 16th century shop front, failing within the shadow of Tamworth’s historic Norman castle, there are some impressive reasons why The Tamworth Tap has been crowned the 2024 winner.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub is an elegant building, home to Tamworth Brewing Company and its tap. The cosy upstairs rooms have Tudor features, the historic courtyard beer terrace to the rear offers striking views of Tamworth Castle, and there is café-style seating to the front. Eight hand pulls usually feature one Tamworth ale, the rest from near and far. Various snacks are offered, plus a wide range of ciders, gins, wines and bottled beers. A ‘Camra corner’ at the bottom of the stairs includes a rare, complete set of Good Beer Guides. Themed events regularly take place in this bustling brewpub, including ‘paint and sip’ sessions, film screenings and its newly introduced ‘Barrel of Laughs’ comedy nights. The courtyard features regular live music with local performers and its weekly ‘Sunday Session’. It also hosts events such as bat watch evenings, beer tasting sessions and an annual Wassailing ceremony. The Tamworth Tap also supports a wide range of community initiatives across the town. The in-house ‘Tap Times’ lists local happenings and forthcoming events.

What did the Camra judges say about The Tamworth Tap

Running since 1988, the annual Camra Pub of the Year competition seeks to find the very best pub in the UK, and the illustrious award helps to showcase quality pubs around the nation that are worth seeking out and visiting.

Pubs in the competition are selected by Camra volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, community focus and the quality of the beer. Runners-up in the competition were the Nelson Arms, Tonbridge; Trafalgar Hotel, Ramsey, Isle of Man; and The Beer Engine, Skipton.

The Tamworth Tap

The judges described the pub as: “An excellent example of a pub at the centre of its community that supports a wide variety of diverse local activity groups, with knowledgeable, helpful staff to help you find a real ale or cider to suit your taste. We thoroughly enjoyed our visit and look forward to returning at some time in the future.”

Camra awards director Laura Emson said: “The Tamworth Tap should be incredibly proud of this feat, to be named the best pub in the UK two times on the trot is a remarkable achievement. The pub encapsulates everything that Camra aims to promote and protect, and each member of the team deserves the recognition twice over! A pub doesn’t have to be a national award winner to be a vital part of a local community and following a tough few years for the industry, our support is needed more than ever.”

What has The Tamworth Tap said about being named Camra Pub of the Year 2024

On receiving the news, George and Louise Greenaway said: “Words really can’t express how we feel right now. It took a while for the magnitude of the occasion to sink in when we won last year; to have retained it is beyond incredible!

“We vowed to continue to evolve, with the aim of providing the ultimate drinking experience to everyone who walks through our door. We aren’t just a pub; we are a hub of the community, and we aim to bring people together. That and the perfect pint is what it’s all about. Thank you to all at CAMRA, from branch to national level, for recognising what The Tap stands for.