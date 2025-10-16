The host of a popular reality show has spoken her struggles with a health condition which left her “immobile”.

Julia Morris, who presents the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, has spoken about her battle with shingles, a year after she had an operation to remove skin cancer.

The TV star, who is 57, has revealed she was struck down with shingles at the height of her career.

Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox in childhood. It occurs because the immune system naturally weakens with age, and that provides the chance for the dormant virus to reactivate and present as shingles.

Most people recover from shingles within about four weeks without any problems, but it can cause further issues for some people, according to the NHS.

Julia told 7NEWS.com.au that her partner at the time identifying the condition she had when she began to feel unwell. “I was always trying to shove more in and then I got a little tingle, and I remember my ex saying at the time: ‘I think that’s shingles.”

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here Australia host Julia Morris. Photo by Instagram/@LadyJuliaMorris. | Instagram/@LadyJuliaMorris

Unaware of the seriousness of her health condition, she said she didn’t want to go to the hospital - but her condition quickly deteriorated.

Speaking about how this impacted her work schedule with I’m a Celeb, she went on: “They had to get a nurse on set and we still had two weeks to shoot. The physical toll was immediate and overwhelming — I had a red rash across my torso, an aching body and the most brutal headache.”

She explained that being diagnosed with shingles in her 50s came as a huge shock to her. “I thought I’m not old enough to get that — it sounds like something an old person got when I was kid,” she went on.

“Before I had shingles, if I heard someone had it, I would say, ‘poor you, I hear it’s brutal,’ but saying those words and going through the experience were very different things.

“I was immobile, I could barely get to the shower and get back to bed. Shingles wasn’t just painful, it completely altered how I lived and worked. She added: “Some days I had to be lifted into the make-up chair on set, other days they would just put the make-up on while I was still in bed.”

Back in September last year, the host, who is also a comedian, took to Instagram to tell her followers she had a “pretty big” skin cancer removed from her face, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a bandage across her forehead.