Accessible learning expert reacts to Jamie Oliver’s 'Dyslexia Revolution' efforts
Diagnosed with dyslexia at 53, Miller reshaped her professional practice and advocates for accessible learning and dyslexia awareness, in both education and the workplace.
Miller said: “I found ‘Jamie’s Dyslexia Revolution’ show to be powerful and deeply personal. The testimonies from people who are dyslexic were incredibly moving.
“The documentary signals that we don’t need small tweaks, we need a full-scale shift. Whether in schools, universities, or the workplace, it’s time to build learning where all learners are included, supported and set up to thrive.”
As well as her own struggle in school, being called “plodder” and “average”, her daughter was then told she “ wasn’t dyslexic enough” for school support, leaving them to arrange a private assessment at their own expense.
She believes if Hampshire schools can follow the show’s recommendations for earlier dyslexia screening and better teacher training it would have a significant impact on children currently struggling or parents unable to pay for private assessments.
Championing Oliver’s efforts, she believes the celebrity can make a difference. She said, “One tv show cannot make a difference on its own but it’s a start. Jamie Oliver has a proven track record of turning a tv show into a movement, like with school dinners. He uses his resilience to keep pushing for progress. He’s using his platform strategically and engaging directly with policymakers.
“Although my personal experience of dyslexia feels less challenging than many of those featured, it brought home just how much of an emotional toil being dyslexic is and how it negatively impacted my confidence. The show was an emotional watch.
“A dyslexic diagnosis can be life-changing. You no longer feel ‘stupid’. That shift in mindset changes everything.
Susi Miller is the Founder and Director of eLaHub based in Hampshire, UK. She is the author of ‘Designing Accessible Learning Content’, winner of the Learning Performance Institute’s ‘Learning Professional of the Year 2025’, and a keynote speaker.
