Accessible learning expert reacts to Jamie Oliver’s 'Dyslexia Revolution' efforts

Hampshire-based accessible learning expert and author, Susi Miller, supports celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s latest documentary ‘Jamie’s Dyslexia Revolution’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diagnosed with dyslexia at 53, Miller reshaped her professional practice and advocates for accessible learning and dyslexia awareness, in both education and the workplace.

Miller said: “I found ‘Jamie’s Dyslexia Revolution’ show to be powerful and deeply personal. The testimonies from people who are dyslexic were incredibly moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The documentary signals that we don’t need small tweaks, we need a full-scale shift. Whether in schools, universities, or the workplace, it’s time to build learning where all learners are included, supported and set up to thrive.”

Susi Miller, Founder and Director of eLaHub, Author of Designing Accessible Learning Content

As well as her own struggle in school, being called “plodder” and “average”, her daughter was then told she “ wasn’t dyslexic enough” for school support, leaving them to arrange a private assessment at their own expense.

She believes if Hampshire schools can follow the show’s recommendations for earlier dyslexia screening and better teacher training it would have a significant impact on children currently struggling or parents unable to pay for private assessments.

Championing Oliver’s efforts, she believes the celebrity can make a difference. She said, “One tv show cannot make a difference on its own but it’s a start. Jamie Oliver has a proven track record of turning a tv show into a movement, like with school dinners. He uses his resilience to keep pushing for progress. He’s using his platform strategically and engaging directly with policymakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although my personal experience of dyslexia feels less challenging than many of those featured, it brought home just how much of an emotional toil being dyslexic is and how it negatively impacted my confidence. The show was an emotional watch.

Susi Miller, Founder and Director, eLaHub

“A dyslexic diagnosis can be life-changing. You no longer feel ‘stupid’. That shift in mindset changes everything.

Susi Miller is the Founder and Director of eLaHub based in Hampshire, UK. She is the author of ‘Designing Accessible Learning Content’, winner of the Learning Performance Institute’s ‘Learning Professional of the Year 2025’, and a keynote speaker.

eLaHub trains educators, designers, and learning teams to embed accessibility into digital learning content across professional learning, further and higher education, and schools. eLaHub have supported 130 organisations across 17 countries, and past clients include Amazon, Ofcom, City of Westminster, The Scottish Government and Macmillan.