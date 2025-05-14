America’s best-rated RV parks to visit this summer

User (UGC) Submitted

New research reveals the best-rated RV campgrounds in America to visit this summer.

RV storage marketplace Storage.com analyzed booking platform Hipcamp reviews for 1,320 campsites with RV facilities to determine which ones are best rated. To create the ranking, each campground’s number of reviews, recommendation rating, play facilities, free parking facilities, pet allowance and Wi-Fi access were analyzed. Based on these factors, an overall score out of 100 was calculated for each campground, on which the final ranking is based.

1. Plumtree Campground Tents & Cabins – Avery County, North Carolina

Topping the list as America’s best-rated RV campground is Plumtree Campground Tents & Cabins in Avery County, North Carolina, with an overall score of 88.51 out of 100 in the study. Hikers, bikers, campers, mountain lovers and skiers are invited to enjoy the trails and waterfalls the 78-acre site offers.

With 72 reviews and 132 ratings, Plumtree Campground has an impressive 98% recommendation rating and one of the lowest prices to stay per night at $37.44. The campground has a playground, water hookup facilities, Wi-Fi and pet allowance.

2. Misty Mountain Camp Resort – Albemarle County, Virginia

In second place is Misty Mountain Camp Resort in Albemarle County, Virginia, with a score of 86.02 out of 100. At the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Charlottesville, this 50-acre park offers guests nature trails, a swimming pool, hayrides and more.

The camp resort has 64 reviews and 70 ratings, with a 98% recommendation rating on Hipcamp and costs $67.86 per night. Guests are allowed pets, access to Wi-Fi, water hookup and playground facilities.

3. Chain of Lakes Camp, Six Mile Lake – Antrim County, Michigan

Chain of Lakes Camp Six Mile Lake in Antrim County, Michigan, is in third place with a score of 86 out of 100. Guests stay on a one-acre family property site in walking distance of Six Mile Lake and close to Glacial Hills Pathway for hiking.

Of the 65 ratings and 36 reviews, this campground has a 98% recommendation rating, costing guests $65.12 a night. The site allows pets, has water hookup facilities, Wi-Fi and access to play facilities.

4. Emberglow Outdoor Resort – Polk County, North Carolina

Emberglow Outdoor Resort in Polk County, North Carolina is the fourth best-rated RV campground in America, with a score of 85.9 out of 100. This 72-acre resort has spring-fed creeks, starry night views, a high-quality pool near Lake Lure.

The site has 61 ratings and 58 reviews, with a 100% recommendation score. For $69.75 a night, guests have access to a water hookup, free Wi-Fi, a playground and are allowed pets.

5. Hover Campground in Swan Valley – Bonneville County, Idaho

In fifth place is the nine-acre Hover Campground in Swan Valley, Bonneville County, Idaho, which scored 84.62 out of 100 in the study. Guests are offered boat rentals, fishing licenses, bonfires and more to enjoy, with the site located right next to the Snake River.

With 61 ratings and 49 reviews, Hover Campground has a 93% recommendation rate and has the highest price in the top ten at $91.28. Guests have water hookup access, Wi-Fi, a playground for children and pets are welcome.

6. Shangri La Push – Clallam County, Washington

Next is Shangri La Push in Clallam County, Washington, with a score of 78.54 out of 100. The five-acre site was awarded the best Hipcamp in Washington in 2024, encouraging guests to enjoy the tranquility and head to the beach to ‘storm watch’.

Shangri La Push has received 1,818 ratings and 1,451 reviews, with a 98% recommendation rating for its $50 a night stay. Guests are allowed to bring pets to the site and have access to water hookup and Wi-Fi, but there is no playground.

7. Paradise Shores Camp – Mono County, California

Seventh on the list is Paradise Shores Camp in Mono County, California, scoring 77.48 out of 100. This family-owned RV campground is located on the shores of Bridgeport Reservoir, with mountain views and starry nights.

This two-acre site has 911 ratings and 452 reviews on Hipcamp, with a 98% recommendation rating. Priced at $49.80 a night, pets are welcome, guests have access to water hookup and Wi-Fi, but play facilities are not available.

8. Heart of the Country – Baldwin County, Alabama

Heart of the Country in Baldwin County, Alabama ranks eighth, with a score of 76.97 out of 100. The campsite is a Longleaf Pine Sanctuary with lots of nature trails and a hobby farm with livestock that guests can feed with the host.

The 12-acre site has 151 ratings and 126 reviews, with a recommendation rating of 97% on average. The cost of a night is $19.50, which is the cheapest stay on the list, and guests are welcome to bring pets, hookup to water and use Wi-Fi, but there are no playground facilities.

9. Jim Moss Arena Campground – Fremont County, Wyoming

In ninth place is the 50-acre Jim Moss Arena Campground in Fremont County, Wyoming, scoring 76.81 out of 100. The site has outstanding views of the Wind River Mountain Range and the Owl Creek Mountain Range.

Jim Moss Arena has received 413 ratings and 254 reviews on Hipcamp, with a 98% recommendation score for its $39.84 stay. The site allows pets, has water hookup access and Wi-Fi, but does not have a playground.

10. Patrick’s Point River Camp – Whitley County, Kentucky

Completing the ten best-rated RV campgrounds in America is Patrick’s Point River Camp in Whitley County, Kentucky, with a score of 76.75 out of 100. The site offers guests a quiet peaceful camp on 212 acres in the Appalachian Mountains alongside the Upper Cumberland River.

This campsite has 559 ratings and 463 reviews, with a 99% recommendation rating on average. One night costs guests $50.66 and the site offers pet allowance, water hookup and Wi-Fi but no playground.

A spokesperson for Storage.com adds:“The varied locations of the states and counties in this ranking illustrates the sheer popularity of RV campgrounds among visitors wanting a vacation that’s off the beaten path.

“Each of these campgrounds has impressively high recommendation ratings from visitors, where amenities such as Wi-Fi and inclusion of pets leads to positive reviews and awards.”

