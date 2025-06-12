Animal lovers in Cheshire invited to the RSPCA’s annual One Fun Day celebrations

The RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre and Cattery is holding its annual family One Fun Day to coincide with the charity’s Founders Weekend - and animal lovers in Cheshire are invited to join in the celebrations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proceeds from the fundraising event on Saturday 14 June will directly help the busy Nantwich-based centre and cattery, which cares for typically over 6,000 domestic, wild and exotic animals every year.

Visitors are invited along between 11 and 4pm to enjoy carnival games and archery, arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt, dog show competition, agility display, bouncy castle and a wide range of gift and refreshment stalls from local and regional traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be guided tours of the wildlife facilities and the cattery and Stapeley’s award-winning RHS Chelsea Garden will be open for visitors to enjoy.

One Fun Day

The garden, which was transferred to Stapeley from Chelsea Flower Show in September 2023, is now a sanctuary for wildlife and people and sits in an area that staff and volunteers have transformed as part of a conservation and community project.

A number of local and regional businesses have again provided fantastic prizes worth over £2,000 for a summer raffle which will be drawn at the event.

They include tickets for the National Space Centre, go karting, boat hire, golf lessons, driving experiences, visitor attractions, local food and wine vouchers and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stapeley Wildlife Centre Manager Lee Stewart, said: “Events like our One Fun Day bring in vital funds which will be used directly to help us care for the wide range of animals who need our help. We’re incredibly grateful to our supporters, the local community and the many groups and businesses who have come on board with this year’s event.”

Stapeley’s One Fun Day is one of more than 50 being simultaneously held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations and coincides with the charity’s Founders Weekend. This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members, including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce, along with other like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity. As well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals, the charity has been at the forefront of campaigns and changes in law for the past 201 years.