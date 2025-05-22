Awards shortlist success for Sanctuary Supported Living

Staff and residents across Sanctuary Supported Living are celebrating after being shortlisted for five categories across two prestigious industry awards.

Sanctuary Supported Living teams have been shortlisted for four categories at the national Housing with Care Awards, marking the fourth year in a row that Sanctuary Supported Living staff have been finalists.

The Nourish team has been shortlisted for the Supported Housing Innovation Award, for their hard work in rolling out a new digital approach to care management across 41 care homes and supported housing services in just three months. This digital transformation has reduced time spent on administrative tasks, upskilled staff, improved care and safeguarding standards, and empowered colleagues to spend more quality time with customers every day.

In Cambridgeshire, the Intensive Housing Management team are in the running for the Housing Team Award, recognising their commitment to going above and beyond traditional intensive housing management in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of their community. They offer a vital lifeline for people in crisis, including refugees, families fleeing domestic abuse and people with complex support needs, and their work enables clients to transform their lives and regain stability, dignity and hope.

The team who worked on the brand-new £2.5million redevelopment of St John's House in Streatham, a purpose-designed supported housing service offering for 14 bespoke apartments people with physical disabilities, is up for the Housing Developer Award. The groundbreaking transformation of the previous residential home has been created a sustainable place to live which improves inclusivity, independence and quality of life for the people who live there.

Sanctuary Supported Living itself has also been shortlisted for the Housing with Care Employer Award, which recognises that kind, caring and dedicated team members are at the heart of its success. Through a compassionate leadership programme and innovative ‘Be Your Best’ staff ethos, Sanctuary Supported Living has created a workplace where colleagues feel valued, heard and inspired to grow, through meaningful development opportunities, strong peer support and a shared sense of purpose.

The Housing with Care Award winners will be announced at a glamorous gala event on Friday 6 June at the Hilton London Bankside.

In addition to the Housing with Care Awards, Sanctuary Supported Living has also been named as a finalist in the Workforce Development Award category at the Homeless Link Excellence Awards, in recognition of its approach to developing colleagues, ensuring they’re able to give homeless clients the best possible support. The winners will be announced at the Homeless Link Summer Conference in Nottingham on 2-3 June.

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Operations Director, Dave Shaw, said: “I’m so proud of all our award nominees, they do such a great job, always going over and above in supporting customers with a wide range of needs. These national award nominations are an amazing reflection of the life-changing impact that our colleagues have on residents’ lives, every day.

I’m also particularly proud that Sanctuary Supported living has been nominated for both the Employer Award and Workforce Development Award. We care about investing in our teams, not just through training and development, but by prioritising collaboration, compassion, and continuous learning. By supporting each other to be their best, our colleagues are empowered to give their best to the people we support, and that means our customers can thrive and be their best too.”

To find out more about Sanctuary Supported Living’s services for people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities or mental health needs, for adults or young people experiencing homelessness, or retirement communities for people aged over 55 or who have long-term care needs, see the latest news or find a service near you.