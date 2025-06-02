Baking a better future: Hobbs House Bakery delivers tradition and sustainability with support from Priority Express and The APC

When Thomas and Mabel Herbert transitioned from blacksmithing to baking in the 1920s, they had no idea they were beginning a legacy that would span generations.

What started as a small family venture has grown into Hobbs House Bakery, one of the South West’s most respected artisan bakeries. Known for its high-quality bread, commitment to traditional craft baking and dedication to sustainability, the business has evolved from a beloved local bakery into a nationally recognised brand, serving wholesale, retail and online customers across the UK.

Based in Gloucestershire and the Cotswolds, Hobbs House Bakery is now led by sixth-generation bakers from the Herbert family and their uncle Sam Wells, who uphold the business’ founding values of quality, craftsmanship and community.

From introducing Bristol’s first organic loaf over 40 years ago, to setting the record for the fastest loaf from field to table in just 90 minutes, Hobbs House Bakery has consistently been at the forefront of baking innovation. Its diverse product range reflects this innovative spirit, offering everything from artisan and gluten-free loaves to frozen pastries and home baking kits, many crafted using a 68-year-old sourdough starter shared with home bakers across the UK.

Today, the bakery operates four retail shops in Bristol, Nailsworth, Chipping Sodbury and Tetbury, alongside a cookery school and a fast-growing wholesale division and online presence. With a team over 160 and growing, Hobbs House Bakery continues to expand while staying true to its heritage, looking to the future with the same dedication to craft, quality and innovation that has defined it for over a century.

Sustainability and community at the heart of the business

Certified as a B Corporation since 2019, Hobbs House Bakery is deeply committed to sustainability. The bakery sources organic, locally milled ingredients exclusively from suppliers within a 25-mile radius, partners with regenerative farmers and has eliminated single use and non-recyclable plastic from its packaging in favour of recyclable alternatives. Its operations include four electric delivery vans powered by on-site solar panels, and the team actively measures and monitors its carbon footprint to drive continuous improvements across the supply chain. Waste reduction is another key focus, with initiatives like reusing leftover dough and donating surplus bread to charities.

Beyond its environmental efforts, Hobbs House Bakery also champions community and social impact. Its “buy one, give one” scheme supports a bakery in Tanzania by providing gluten-free loaves to children in need. Closer to home, the company prioritises staff wellbeing through mental health initiatives, including a dedicated Wellbeing Month and trained Mental Health First Aiders.

Anna Herbert, Marketing Director and Head of Sustainability at Hobbs House Bakery, says: “Sustainability is not just a goal for us. It is part of our identity. Whether it’s supporting local farmers, reducing waste, or taking care of our team, we believe every part of the business should contribute to a better future.”

Partnering with Priority Express and The APC for reliable nationwide delivery

In 2010, Hobbs House Bakery partnered with Priority Express and The APC network to support the launch of its online shop. For a bakery delivering fresh, perishable goods and delicate baking kits in glass jars, next-day delivery was essential.

“We’ve been selling online for more than 15 years and Priority Express and The APC have played a key role in making that possible,” said Anna. “Their ability to deliver fresh bread across the UK, even to remote areas, ensures we can reach more customers without compromising on quality. Knowing that Priority Express will deliver on time gives our customers confidence and reinforces their trust in our brand.”

This trusted partnership became even more vital during the Covid-19 pandemic, when online orders surged to 20% of total sales. From navigating flour shortages to responding to the growing demand for frozen pastries, Priority Express helped Hobbs House Bakery scale operations quickly and efficiently.

“Covid was a time of major change for our business,” Anna added. “Priority Express and The APC stood out for their reliability and outstanding customer service. They proved to be a team that truly understands our business and is always willing to go the extra mile for our customers.”

Neil Havill, Managing Director at Priority Express, said, “It’s been a real pleasure supporting Hobbs House Bakery as their business has grown and evolved. Their commitment to quality and customer experience aligns perfectly with our values. The flexibility of The APC network plays a crucial role in helping SME customers like Hobbs House Bakery maintain exceptional delivery standards and build strong customer relationships across the UK. We’re proud to be a part of their journey and to contribute to their continued success.”

Looking ahead

With a proud heritage behind them, Hobbs House Bakery is now turning its attention to the future. The team is focused on expanding its foodservice and wholesale channels, while also deepening its long-standing commitment to sustainability, with plans already underway to recertify as a B Corporation this year.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come,” says Anna. “But we’re always looking ahead. Sustainability, producing high-quality products and delivering exceptional customer service have always been at the core of what we do. That’s why working with local partners who share these values, like Priority Express and The APC, makes such a meaningful difference.”

Neil Havill, Managing Director at Priority Express, agrees. “We take great pride in supporting and championing SMEs. As Hobbs House Bakery continues to grow, we understand how important our partnership is to their success. That’s why we’re fully committed to providing the reliable, flexible delivery services they need to grow and flourish.”