Bents raises over £29K for The Children’s Adventure Farm Trust

Customers and colleagues have once again shown enormous generosity in helping Bents Garden & Home raise an incredible amount for its 2024 Charity of the Year.

A total of £29,785.60 has been presented to the Children’s Adventure Farm Trust (CAFT), a place which is dedicated to fun and laughter for children whose lives are impacted by illness, disability or social disadvantage

Helen Crowther from Cheshire based CAFT visited Bents to accept the donation and was joined by a team from the Warrington Youth Zone, the Centre’s 2025 Charity of the Year.

Said Matthew Bent, Managing Director at Bents Garden & Home: “A big thank you to all our customers and colleagues who have helped throughout the year to make the campaign such a success. We are absolutely delighted with the amount that has been raised and believe it will be used to help support the brilliant day visits and residential breaks that CAFT provide for young children who have suffered hardships from a young age.”

Pictured from left to right: Matthew Bent and Helen Crowther with Nick Scott, Sarah Brennan & Warrington Youth Zone CEO Dave McNicholl

In addition to Bents’ Annual Charity Ball and regular fundraising raffles and collections, colleagues also embarked on a two-day static cycle ride to raise money for this fantastic cause. Easter Eggs were also donated and toys at Christmas, bringing smiles to lots of faces.

Said Helen Crowther from CAFT: “There’s absolutely no way we could run our facility without the support of all our amazing donors and incredible volunteers. Without companies like Bents and their hugely supportive customers and colleagues the CAFT magic simply wouldn’t happen.”

Referring to Bents’ 2025 charity of the year, Matthew says: “Having previously helped the Warrington Youth Zone with donations of a wooden bar and blankets we are now looking forward to working with the team throughout the year to raise money. And hopefully our fundraising efforts will be similarly successful to CAFT.”

The fantastic, purpose-built facility, based in Warrington town centre, aims to inspire young people to achieve, gain new skills, and enjoy life. Open to anyone aged 7 – 19 (up to 25 for people with special needs) it provides fun and engaging activities from sports, arts and music to drama, cooking and enterprise workshops. The money raised by Bents will be used to help facilitate these activities for the young people of Warrington to enjoy.