Bridge Health & Wellbeing expands wellbeing studio team

Family-run clinic Bridge Health & Wellbeing in Christchurch, Dorset, is delighted to welcome two new Reformer Pilates teachers to its wellbeing studio team.

Robyn Chambers is a dedicated Pilates teacher who is passionate about movement and helping others achieve their fitness goals. An internationally competitive rower in South Africa and America, she discovered the incredible benefits of Pilates for enhancing her own sporting performance. This personal experience inspired her to qualify as a Pilates teacher. Robyn is now a Pilates Foundation and matwork teacher and is qualified with Body Control Pilates for reformer.

Having qualified in 2008, Ceri Mak has been teaching Pilates for over 15 years. She trained with the Pilates Foundation and went on to specialise in spring-loaded apparatus with Body Control. Ceri's knowledge of the Pilates movement is profound and varied. The holistic nature of Ceri's teaching style has seen her study and be inspired by other movement disciplines including Bones for Life (based on Feldenkrais), Qi Gong, physiotherapy and biomechanics. She recently qualified in Postgraduate antenatal and postnatal Pilates.

Both Robyn and Ceri will be teaching group Reformer Pilates classes. Bridge Health & Wellbeing is one of only a few venues in Dorset offering group Reformer Pilates classes and individual sessions.

Robyn Chambers, Bridge Health & Wellbeing

Louise O'Connell, co-founder and lead Pilates teacher at Bridge Health & Wellbeing, said, "We are delighted to welcome Robyn and Ceri to our team. Both are highly experienced in matwork and Reformer Pilates. Their knowledge of movement is fantastic and varied, and they have a wonderful manner and teaching style which fits with our family ethos.

We can now offer even more Pilates Reformer sessions for our clients, with a range of group classes and individual sessions for beginners as well as those with more experience with this fantastic piece of apparatus. Reformer Pilates delivers a full-body workout, challenging your entire body to develop great awareness and coordination."

Bridge Health & Wellbeing is a friendly, family-run clinic in the heart of Christchurch in Dorset, with high quality physiotherapy, chiropractic treatment, sports massage and rehabilitation services, expert Pilates, yoga and other wellbeing classes, and state-of-the-art gym facilities all under one roof.

Whether you need help with pain or an injury or just want to stay fit and healthy, come and join them for the journey. Book your appointment now at www.bridgehw.com or call 01202 473800 to speak to their friendly team of wellbeing experts.