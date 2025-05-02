Dame Jacqueline Wilson surprises Brownies at their seaside sleepover

Dame Jacqueline Wilson surprised 2nd Cliftonville Brownies in North Thanet to celebrate the new Brownie Book Reviewer badge launching this summer and her brand new book, ‘The Seaside Sleepover’

Last weekend, national treasure and author, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, made a surprise visit to a Brownie sleepover in Margate to celebrate the launch of her new book The Seaside Sleepover and the soon-to-launch Book Reviewer badge for Brownies.

2nd Cliftonville Brownies in North Thanet had settled in for what they believed would be a regular sleepover, making s’mores and singing campfire songs when they were surprised with a special visit from one of the UK’s most beloved authors.

The Brownies enjoyed listening to Jacqueline read a snippet of her new book and had fun designing their very own versions of the Seaside Sleepover book cover, one of the activities girls will need to do to complete their new Book reviewer interest badge when it launches in July. They were then each gifted a copy of the book which was personally signed by Jacqueline.

Jacqueline Wilson’s brand-new book, The Seaside Sleepover, is the latest instalment in her iconic Sleepovers series featuring Daisy and her friends - and Daisy's sister Lily.

Sleepovers is one of Jacqueline Wilson's bestselling books and the series is perfect for newly confident readers who are navigating primary school friendship issues. Full of relatable details and gentle confidence-building messages, these books echo Girlguiding’s values of caring, challenging, and fun.

Emily, 9, from 2nd Cliftonville Brownies said: “I love reading and I can’t wait for the new Book Reviewer badge. I got to ask Jacqueline Wilson how does she get so many brilliant ideas and write them all into one book. I liked in the book when Daisy met a new friend and made a mermaid in the sand because that’s something I would like to do”

Author Dame Jacqueline Wilson GBE said: “I was so delighted to have the opportunity to surprise the Brownies at their very own in sleepover in Margate to celebrate their new Book Reviewer Badge and the magical and transformative power of reading. Sadly, how often children read is at a historic low, with only 20% of children and young people aged 8 to 18 saying that they read daily in their free time. So, it is wonderful that Girlguiding is launching a new Book Reviewer Badge and that the Brownies have been enjoying my new book, The Seaside Sleepover. It was lovely to get to meet and talk to some of them about it in person.”

This summer, Girlguiding will be launching three brand new interest badges focused on sparking girls’ passion for reading. Book Reviewer for Brownies (girls aged 7-10); Bookworm for Guides (aged 10-14); and Booktivist for Rangers (aged 14-17) will launch in July among a total of 72 new badges which have been co-designed and tested by over 20,000 girls.

These badges will join the current Book Lover badge for Rainbows (aged 4-7) under the ‘Be Well’ and ‘Know Myself’ themes of the Girlguiding programme enabling girls to grow their love for reading through each of the sections.

The Book Reviewer for Brownies will teach girls to become expert critics, encouraging them to compare and review different books in an exciting way. With arts and crafts being the most popular type of activity for Brownies, girls completing this badge will also be encouraged to get creative and design new book cover art.

Girlguiding's programme provides young girls and women with the opportunity to learn invaluable skills in the welcoming fun and supportive environment Girlguiding provides. All girls in Girlguiding are encouraged, and empowered to know they can do anything and become future leaders and change-makers in their communities

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.