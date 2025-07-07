Devon's security revolution: From ocean waves to breaking barriers

Casey. Photo: LockFit Torquay

Professional kitesurfer turned pioneer locksmith creates unstoppable power duo covering 13 towns.

LockFit, the UK's leading Franchised mobile locksmith network, today celebrates an extraordinary milestone: Casey Metcalfe, one of its first female locksmiths and former professional kitesurfer, has officially joined forces with husband Scott Metcalfe to deliver unmatched emergency and security services across South Devon. Together, they now command an astonishing 13 towns with quick response times, making them the region's most formidable locksmith power duo.

"When Scott found success in Exeter, I saw a chance to push both my career and our community forward," says Casey, whose journey from chasing wind across oceans to mastering angle grinders represents one of the most compelling career transformations in Devon's trades community. "Now, we're not just delivering locks and keys, we're redefining security for families, businesses, and holiday visitors across the Devon coast."

The Journey That Changed Everything

Casey in her van. Photo: LockFit Torquay

"I've only had a few fears in my life, but each time I've overcome them, I've grown so much that it's normally changed my life in many ways," Casey reveals. "I was terrified of deep water before becoming a kitesurfing instructor, and I didn't learn to drive until my 30s due to fear. But when something matters enough, you step up to the challenge."

That philosophy proved prophetic when Casey watched Scott's transformation after launching LockFit Exeter in April 2024. "I saw what great success he had, but more importantly, I saw how happy he was. The challenges the job brings and constant growth as a person, having a job that challenges you every day with something new to learn. It was exciting and I wanted it too."

From Kitesurfing to Keymaster: A Journey of Fearless Transformation

Casey's non-traditional background, former professional kitesurfer and international entrepreneur who built a kitesurfing school in Peru called Perukite, has fuelled her rapid mastery of locksmithing. When COVID devastated tourism in Peru, they packed up and moved on. Returning home to visit family, they ended up starting their own family with a beautiful little girl. Life took a 180-degree spin.

Casey and her partner, Scott. Photo: LockFit Torquay & LockFit Exeter

"We knew we wanted to raise our child close to family in the UK, but knew that teaching kitesurfing wasn't a reliable job here," Casey explains. "So we started another business, then another. We knew we had the skills to manage businesses, but the ones we landed on weren't sustainable. We wanted something we could continuously grow in, something that required a skill and with the ever-rising AI technology, something that could also be relevant and needed in the years to come."

After Scott spent nearly a year researching opportunities and launched LockFit Exeter in April 2024, Casey saw his transformation.

Her biggest locksmithing hurdle? Power tools. "The biggest challenge for me to overcome was using power tools, like the angle grinder. I always avoided them before I had an interest in becoming a locksmith. But I am a big believer in overcoming fears. I've only had a few in my life, but each time I've overcome them, I've grown so much that it's normally changed my life in many ways. I was terrified of deep water before becoming a kitesurfing instructor, and I didn't learn how to drive until my 30s due to fear."

Her solution was characteristically hands-on: "Any chance I got with the weeks leading up to my locksmithing course I would cut up full mechs into strips, cut down screws and just get used to the power of the tools. Then it just clicked into place and now there's no stopping me. Any DIY job in the house is now mine to do and I love it!"

The Business Mind Behind the Breakthrough

Casey brings more than technical skills to her franchise, she's a natural entrepreneur. "I am good at business. I know how to generate work and how to reach out to people. Being part of the LockFit Franchise doesn't mean endless work will flow your way, and I'm motivated enough to look for it myself," she explains. "When I'm not on the job I'm contacting estate agents, property management companies, and signing up to different directories to get my business listed. As well as staying active online, I know how valuable this all is and love putting in the work to secure my future."

Her people skills prove equally valuable: "I'm a good people person too, so while I'm with the customer, I know how to make them feel relaxed and comfortable even in a stressful situation. Going that extra mile and being helpful does lead to returns and recommendations."

What sets the Metcalfes apart isn't just technical mastery, it's their profound understanding of human vulnerability. "The most rewarding part of the job is helping someone who is locked out," Casey explains. "It can be incredibly stressful for someone, sometimes kids or pets are inside, sometimes food on the hob. When you get them in quickly, the relief on their face is priceless."

"Whether it's a child locked inside or a business needing immediate access, the relief on their faces is why we do this," Scott adds. "Now Casey and I can cover every corner of the region, day or night."

Casey's approach transforms crisis into connection. One recent call involved an elderly gentleman convinced he'd lost his house key. "He was quite worried and flustered, thinking he might have to replace the whole lock. I arrived quickly, had a calm chat with him, and spotted the key sitting just to the side of the door on a side table. He was a bit embarrassed, but so grateful, and we both had a good laugh about it."

Unprecedented Coverage Across South Devon

Casey's Territory: Torquay, Paignton, Brixham, Kingsteignton, Teignmouth & Newton Abbot

Scott's Territory: Exeter, Exmouth, Sidmouth, Honiton, Cullompton, Newton Abbot, Teignmouth & Dawlish

By overlapping in key hubs like Newton Abbot and Teignmouth, the Metcalfes guarantee rapid response times, often under 30 minutes, for lockouts, break-ins, and all security upgrades. No single provider in the region can match their combined 24/7 coverage.

A Powerful Industry First

Breaking Barriers: Casey becomes one of LockFit’s first female locksmith franchisees, inspiring other women into skilled trades while bringing a unique, approachable presence to customers who may feel vulnerable.

Dynamic Duo: The couple's combined expertise delivers unmatched regional coverage, Casey's business acumen and customer connection paired with Scott's seasoned operational know-how.

Community Champions: They're committed to local outreach, offering free safety clinics for the elderly, school presentations on home security, and special rates for NHS workers and veterans.

Beyond Business: Building a Movement

Casey's vision extends far beyond individual service calls. "As a female locksmith operating a LockFit franchise, I see my role as more than just providing a service, it's about creating a sense of safety, trust, and empowerment within my community," she explains. "Security is something everyone deserves, and being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field allows me to bring a unique, approachable, and often reassuring presence to customers who may feel vulnerable, such as the elderly, single parents, or those experiencing emergencies."

Her goals are ambitious: "My goal is to not only offer reliable, 24/7 locksmith services, but also to be a visible and inspiring figure, showing that women can thrive in skilled trades. I hope to encourage other women and young people in my area to consider careers they might not have thought possible. Ultimately, my LockFit franchise isn't just about locks and keys, it's about building trust, breaking barriers and making my community feel safer."

The Ripple Effect

Looking Ahead: Innovation & Expansion

Looking Ahead: Innovation & Expansion

Casey's roadmap reflects her entrepreneurial ambitions:

Short-term (6-12 months): Establish a strong presence in her local area by delivering reliable, professional, and friendly service. Build a reputation as a trusted female locksmith, emphasising approachability, safety, and customer confidence. Grow her customer base through local marketing, Google Ads, word of mouth, and positive online reviews.

Long-term (2-5 years): Expand her LockFit operation to cover more areas and possibly run multiple mobile units. Become a go-to security expert in her region, especially for women, families, and vulnerable customers who value a more personal touch. Offer advanced services like smart locks, CCTV, and commercial contracts. Build a supportive team environment, possibly encouraging more women to enter the trade. Achieve financial stability and business independence while maintaining high standards and work-life balance.

Despite ambitious expansion plans, Casey maintains her commitment to work-life balance. "I love extreme sports and holidays. I like to try a bit of everything but absolutely love kitesurfing, snowboarding and stand-up paddling. I've had to put a hold on these activities recently due to a knee injury, but after surgery, I can not wait to get back on my kite, where I'll spend any windy day off flying over the ocean. I think a good work-life balance is important, and I always enjoy picking new places to visit and showing my daughter interesting places around the world."

The Bottom Line

Casey Metcalfe's story represents more than becoming LockFit's one of the first female franchisees, it's about what happens when someone who's conquered oceans decides to master an industry. Her combination of fearless determination, genuine empathy, and strategic thinking has created something unprecedented in Devon's security landscape.

Casey and Scott Metcalfe have turned a marriage into a mission, combining elite sport discipline, entrepreneurial savvy and technical mastery to create South Devon’s quickest, most trusted locksmith service. When seconds count, the Metcalfes deliver.

The message is clear: when you've learned to fly above the waves, nothing can keep you grounded.