Hilton Park Care Home brings the local community together

Cloud Nine Choir performing at the Hilton Park Open Day

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Hilton Park Care Home to enjoy an open day that was held at the home on Saturday 30th August.

Hilton Park hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a performance from local choir ‘Cloud Nine’, which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Staff at Hilton Park made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, which were all freshly prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Resident, Patricia James, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The choir were amazing and it was my favourite part of the day. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Hilton Park resident Patricia James enjoying the choir

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Hilton Park Care Home are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Hilton Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.