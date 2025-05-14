Holiday the Sustainable Way: The UK’s first entirely solar-powered holiday caravan is in the English Riviera

Entirely Solar-Powered Holiday Caravan

Beverley Holidays Caravan Park, nestled in the English Riviera, unveils the brand-new Signature Eco and leads the way in eco-tourism

Situated amidst the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark renowned for its stunning coastline, Beverley Holidays is leading the way in eco-tourism in 2025, with the UK’s first ever entirely solar powered caravan, created in a collaboration with Victory Leisure Homes and Rix Electrical Services.

Bookings to experience a new way to enjoy an eco-friendly trip are now open, offering guests the chance to escape your everyday with a guilt-free getaway while contributing to a greener planet.

“The English Riviera’s natural beauty is breathtaking, and it’s our responsibility to preserve it,” said Nicola Furneaux, Director of Beverley Holidays. “This initiative is a reflection of our family’s deep-rooted values and our commitment to keeping Paignton clean and green.”

Designed with modern, stylish interiors, the Signature Eco Solar caters to families, couples, and eco-conscious solo travellers - offering both comfort and sustainability – and marks a significant advancement in sustainable tourism, seamlessly blending innovative technology with eco-friendly design.

Equipped with a 10-panel, 4kW solar system, it generates clean energy, while a 5.2kW Sunsynk battery ensures efficient storage. Superior insulation, double glazing, and energy-efficient appliances further minimise energy consumption, and a Sunamp heat cell provides hot water for up to 10-days with minimal energy use. Additionally, a bespoke energy management system intelligently prioritises power allocation, reducing reliance on the grid by up to 80%, making it a truly sustainable and self-sufficient holiday accommodation.

Harry Rix, Chief Digital Officer at The Rix Group, parent company of Victory and Rix Electrical Services, commented: “The project resonates deeply with my personal values around sustainability and the importance of minimising our environmental impact. I believe that, as a business, we have a responsibility to drive change, inspire progress, and lead by example. The solar-panelled caravan is not just a product; it’s a symbol of how Victory is contributing to a more sustainable future for the leisure industry.”

The launch of the Signature Eco has been championed by the English Riviera BID Company, which continues to promote sustainable tourism in the region.

Carolyn Custerson, CEO of English Riviera BID Company, commented: "Sustainability is at the heart of the English Riviera’s future as a leading UK holiday destination, and initiatives like the Signature Eco Solar Caravan exemplify the innovation needed to drive responsible tourism forward.

“We are delighted to see Beverley Holidays creating sustainable holiday opportunities, which not only enhances the visitor experience but also aligns perfectly with our commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting greener travel choices. This is a fantastic step towards a more sustainable tourism industry on the English Riviera, allowing visitors to escape their everyday."

The Signature Eco holiday caravan provides an eco-friendly base for visitors to explore the area’s natural beauty. Guests can enjoy sustainable adventures at local attractions such as the South West Coast Path, Paignton Zoo, and Berry Head Nature Reserve, while the caravan’s energy-efficient design ensures minimal environmental impact.

The English Riviera - an area enjoying a significant capacity to welcome visitors seeking coastal getaways - is also home to a thriving holiday park industry, offering a diverse range of accommodations, including modern caravans, lodges, chalets, and touring pitches, from luxury lodges to eco-friendly caravan experiences.

For more information about the English Riviera, visit https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/

For more information about Beverley Holiday’s Solar Powered Caravan, visit https://www.beverley-holidays.co.uk/accommodation-type/signature-eco-caravan-beverley-park