Home straight for housebuilder in Winnington with fewer than 10 homes to sell

THE transformation of a former business park in Winnington into a new community is almost complete with 95% of the homes now sold.

Five years after Anwyl Homes acquired land at the former Winnington Business Park site, the new neighbourhood, known as Winnington Place, is nearing a sell-out.

Just eight of the 237 properties are yet to be sold, with one of the professionally styled show homes among the final phase of the development.

Anwyl area sales manager Amy Houlihan said: “Winnington Place has proven popular since the first homes were released for sale in early 2021. We’ve transformed what was previously a business park beyond recognition, but it’s the people who’ve moved here and made it their home who’ve created a strong sense of community.

“Opportunities to join them and be part of the new neighbourhood are now limited. We have just eight homes available in four different styles. We’ve already sold two of the three show homes, which have helped inspire many of our homeowners, and have just released the third for sale – the four-bedroom detached Farndon.”

Prices at Winnington Place start from £269,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Bretton.

There are four styles of four-bedroom homes available, in semi-detached and detached designs, priced from £308,995.

The four-bedroom detached Farndon show home is priced from £377,995.

It features a lounge at the front, with a spacious kitchen and dining room spanning the width of the rear of the property. There’s also a laundry space, plus cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four good-sized bedrooms, including one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.

Along with new homes, Anwyl is creating more than 3,000 square metres of open space at Winnington Place. This includes a wildlife corridor, plus allotments and play areas for residents to enjoy.

Located between Northwich and Hartford, Winnington is close to a variety of shops, restaurants and cafes, and an excellent choice of schools; and there are plenty of parks, woodlands and scenic walks to enjoy nearby. It also has excellent road links to the M56 and A556 making it ideal for commuters.

Winnington Place is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm and Monday from noon to 5.30pm. For the latest availability and pricing see www.anwyl.co.uk/winnington.