i247 Group expands operational capacity with new Poole headquarters

i247 Group, a leading provider of outsourced fleet management, moved into new premises last month on Willis Way, Poole, boosting capacity for ongoing growth.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The modern facility, located near Poole Harbour, adds 12,000 square metres of high-spec office space to the Group’s footprint. Designed with technology at its core, the site includes a collaboration and innovation hub and a state-of-the-art call centre, supporting its drive for innovation and operational excellence.

Sam Mason, Managing Director for i247 Group explained the importance of the move: "Relocating to Willis Way marks a major and exciting milestone in our growth journey. The new headquarters is designed to enhance collaboration and communication, while reflecting our long-term commitment to both our people and our investment in technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With an open-plan layout and modern infrastructure, the space provides a more dynamic and forward-thinking working environment we can all be proud of. Ultimately this move will enable us to work more effectively, and deliver an even better service for our customers."

The new Willis Way offices in Poole

The building’s energy efficient design reflects i247 Group’s wider commitment to environmental responsibility. The central location will reduce commuting time and mileage for 90% of employees. The business is also introducing a cycle-to-work scheme alongside installing solar panels to further reduce the Group’s carbon footprint.

The relocation aligns with i247 Group’s ambition to support the fleet industry in transitioning toward a greener future. As part of this focus, the Group recently published a report titled Fleet Sustainability - Beyond EV, featuring insight from a March round table that brought together industry experts to debate how fleets can be more sustainable.

Steve Thornton, Commercial Director for i247 Group commented: "We recognise that our marketplace is evolving rapidly, and the strategies that serve us today won’t guarantee success tomorrow. This move represents a key step in our broader roadmap of transformation and investment in change. It marks an incredibly exciting chapter in our journey."