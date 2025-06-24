Instant ick: Half of Brits walk out of first dates - some in less than a minute

User (UGC) Submitted

There’s ghosting… and then there’s getting up and leaving before the drinks arrive. According to new research from Paddy Power Games, a staggering 44% of Brits have walked out on a first date early - with over half a million exiting in under 60 seconds.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

he trend is being dubbed “The Instant Ick” - the moment when something (a whiff, a word, a weird pasta choice) sparks an immediate desire to leave. No second chances. No polite wait for dessert.

Early Exits are on the Rise

Younger daters are leading the trend, with 57% of Gen Z and 51% of Millennialsadmitting they’ve walked out on a date early. Even 41% of Gen Xers (aged 45-59) say they’ve done the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1% of Brits - the equivalent of over 542,000 people - say they’ve left within the first minute. Top “Instant Ick” triggers include:

40% - There just wasn’t a spark

17% - Poor hygiene

13% - Disastrous food choice

3% - Called me by their ex’s name

1% - Called me “Mum” or “Dad”

Why the Instant Ick Happens

Leading communication and body language expert, Judi James, said: “Getting the‘ick’ on a first date is so common among Brits, that they will often go prepared for it, asking a friend to call mid-date with a fake emergency to enable them to make a speedy exit.

“Older daters will often have something of a ‘make-over’ approach to dating where they will see negative traits, habits or even styling as something that can be improved on or changed if the deeper qualities like kindness or a shared sense of humour are there.”

Food Fails That Ruin the Mood

Food is a surprisingly high-stakes part of first impressions. Brits said the worst dishes to order on a date include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rank Food & of Brits 1 Spaghetti 13% 2 Chicken wings 12% 3 Corn on the cob 11% 4 Fish 9% 5 Fondue 5%

Avoid messy foods, anything that stains, and spice - with 30% avoiding anything that discolours lips or teeth, and 29% steering clear of heat.

Who Picks Up the Bill?

33% say split it evenly

32% think the man should pay - with men more likely to agree (42%) than women (22%)

5% only date when someone else is footing the bill

What Paddy Power Games Has to Say

Paddy Power, spokesperson for Paddy Power Games, himself said: “If love is a battlefield, modern dating is a warzone of instant red flags. One wrong move - a bad joke, a rogue bit of spaghetti, or saying the wrong name - and you are history. TheInstant Ick is real. Brits are walking faster than ever - and honestly, we respect it.”

This research supports Paddy Power Games’ sponsorship of First Dates - returning to screens later this year - which features 19 cheeky idents that bring to life the best (and worst) bits of modern dating.