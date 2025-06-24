Instant ick: Half of Brits walk out of first dates - some in less than a minute
he trend is being dubbed “The Instant Ick” - the moment when something (a whiff, a word, a weird pasta choice) sparks an immediate desire to leave. No second chances. No polite wait for dessert.
Early Exits are on the Rise
Younger daters are leading the trend, with 57% of Gen Z and 51% of Millennialsadmitting they’ve walked out on a date early. Even 41% of Gen Xers (aged 45-59) say they’ve done the same.
1% of Brits - the equivalent of over 542,000 people - say they’ve left within the first minute. Top “Instant Ick” triggers include:
40% - There just wasn’t a spark
17% - Poor hygiene
13% - Disastrous food choice
3% - Called me by their ex’s name
1% - Called me “Mum” or “Dad”
Why the Instant Ick Happens
Leading communication and body language expert, Judi James, said: “Getting the‘ick’ on a first date is so common among Brits, that they will often go prepared for it, asking a friend to call mid-date with a fake emergency to enable them to make a speedy exit.
“Older daters will often have something of a ‘make-over’ approach to dating where they will see negative traits, habits or even styling as something that can be improved on or changed if the deeper qualities like kindness or a shared sense of humour are there.”
Food Fails That Ruin the Mood
Food is a surprisingly high-stakes part of first impressions. Brits said the worst dishes to order on a date include:
|Rank
|Food
|& of Brits
|1
|Spaghetti
|13%
|2
|Chicken wings
|12%
|3
|Corn on the cob
|11%
|4
|Fish
|9%
|5
|Fondue
|5%
Avoid messy foods, anything that stains, and spice - with 30% avoiding anything that discolours lips or teeth, and 29% steering clear of heat.
Who Picks Up the Bill?
33% say split it evenly
32% think the man should pay - with men more likely to agree (42%) than women (22%)
5% only date when someone else is footing the bill
What Paddy Power Games Has to Say
Paddy Power, spokesperson for Paddy Power Games, himself said: “If love is a battlefield, modern dating is a warzone of instant red flags. One wrong move - a bad joke, a rogue bit of spaghetti, or saying the wrong name - and you are history. TheInstant Ick is real. Brits are walking faster than ever - and honestly, we respect it.”
This research supports Paddy Power Games’ sponsorship of First Dates - returning to screens later this year - which features 19 cheeky idents that bring to life the best (and worst) bits of modern dating.