Loughborough pupils swap screen time for tree time with £5,000 donation

Children at Beacon Academy's Forest School

Children at a Loughborough primary school are set to benefit from a state-of-the-art Forest School following a £5,000 donation from local charity the loc8me Foundation.

Designed to encourage exploration and develop new skills in a nature-based setting, the outdoor learning space is aimed at all students, in particular those who struggle in a traditional classroom setting.

It will now be made available to all 300 of the school’s pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

The project saw collaboration between Beacon Academy and the loc8me Foundation, the charitable arm of national student lettings provider loc8me, also based in Loughborough.

As well as funding the project, staff from loc8me rolled up their sleeves to install hammocks, bird boxes, a mud kitchen, and rope swings.

Laura Sharpe, leader of the Forest School initiative, said: “The impact of the great outdoors on students' wellbeing, emotions and confidence, has been absolutely monumental.”

“Pupils who otherwise find the classroom more challenging are now flourishing in the Forest School environment – with fresh air, sunshine and all the other benefits of nature to complement their learning.”

“We know that children tend to spend more time indoors and with screens than they used to, so to give them access to this outdoor haven is opening up a brand new world for some of them.”

Children and loc8me Foundation staff at the Forest School

Originally trialled with just eight students a week, the Forest School will now be made available to every child at the Beacon Academy, offering the chance to explore, get creative and connect with the natural environment.

Raffaele Russo, founder of loc8me, said: “The Forest School at Beacon Academy really stood out to us as an idea that will nurture learning and wellbeing in local young people.

“We know that different children have different needs, but being in the great outdoors and surrounded by nature is something that will benefit each one.

“As a national student lettings provider, loc8me shares a common goal with Beacon Academy to improve experiences and education for young people.”

Beacon Academy is a vibrant primary school which provides high quality education in addition to specialist support where every child has the opportunity and tools needed to thrive.

The loc8me Foundation was founded in 2008 as a charitable endeavour to loc8me’s established business providing quality accommodation for around 7,000 university students. Working closely with the loc8me Academy, the organisations further loc8me’s mission to nurture and develop young people nationwide.

Freya Watson-Russo, loc8me Academy co-ordinator, went on to say: “Giving back to the communities where we live and work is a core part of our values.”

“The beating heart of this foundation is the knowledge that our work is bettering the lives of young people in our community, here at Beacon Academy.“