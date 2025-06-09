Maidenhead-based BilinguaSing: A small business championing sustainability and work-life balance

In a world facing growing environmental pressures and global uncertainty, small businesses across the UK are stepping up - proving that meaningful change often begins closer to home. Small business owners play a vital role in addressing major global issues such as climate change, waste reduction and energy use.

One small business success story featured in the new Novuna Business Finance sustainability report is Maidenhead based Ellie Baker, founder of BilinguaSing Ltd. Ellie Baker didn’t set out to start a business to make a statement about sustainability or global education — she just wanted a different way to live and work. “I’d been a secondary school language teacher for nearly ten years,” she explains. “But the idea of going back to that job after having my daughter just felt… unsustainable. I didn’t feel like I could choose both motherhood and teaching. Teaching takes over your life — it’s incredibly hard to juggle with raising a young family.” In 2013, Ellie launched BilinguaSing — a business that uses music, song and movement to help babies and young children learn languages like French and Spanish. “I was so committed to finding a new way of working and living that I built a company from scratch,” she says. It’s paid off. More than a decade later, BilinguaSing has grown into a network of 20 franchises across the UK. “We’re in a period of growth now, and we hope to expand even more in the next few years,” says Ellie. “It’s exciting, and it really means something, because it’s rooted in something I deeply care about.” While the business wasn’t originally about sustainability or global issues, those themes have become part of the day-to-day. “What’s funny is, I’m not always consciously thinking about being green,” Ellie says. “But the way we work is actually very low impact. Our carbon footprint is tiny compared to lots of other businesses.” That’s largely down to how things are set up. Most franchisees work from home and run classes in schools, nurseries or community spaces — not driving around to individual houses or using big venues. “Sometimes one teacher will see 50 or 60 kids in a single morning, in one place. It’s not just efficient in terms of time and money — it’s better for the environment too.” They’ve also changed how they use materials. “At the start, I did what everyone else in kids’ music classes did,” Ellie says. “Lots of plastic props — maracas, light-up toys, sensory bits and pieces. Most of it was cheap and came from China, and honestly, a lot of it just got binned if it broke.” That’s shifted over the years. “We’re much more mindful now about what we use, where it comes from, and how we look after it. I’ve still got props from 2013 because I take care of them. We’ve introduced protocols on storing and cleaning — the idea is to avoid replacing stuff unnecessarily. It’s a mindset change, and it’s really taken hold across the network.” They’ve also gone largely paper-free. “We used to print loads — lesson plans, posters, handouts. Now, most of our training’s online. We tell franchisees: if you don’t need to print it, don’t. Use a projector or a smart board if you’re in a classroom. It’s not just about the environment — it’s easier, cheaper, and simpler.” Customers don’t tend to bring up environmental issues — at least not directly. “People don’t say, ‘Can you be more eco-friendly?’” says Ellie. “But that doesn’t mean it’s not on their minds. We’re talking about it at our annual conference this month — looking at what more we could be doing. We’ve made progress, but I want us to go further.” Support from outside would help. “No one from government or the council has ever been in touch with tips on how to be greener or align with sustainability goals,” she says. “We get loads of mail and pitches — mostly people trying to sell stuff — but nothing actually useful.” Ellie’s story is released alongside research from Novuna Business Finance which highlights the top sustainability obstacles facing UK SMEs: - Rising energy costs (55%) - Shifting government policies (48%) - Inflation and interest rates (40%) - Global economic events (37%) - Climate change (33%) Ellie’s business story is included in full in the latest Novuna Business Finance report, Global Local: Small Business and Sustainability in a Changing World. The report explores how major sustainability issues are affecting small businesses nationwide. The report comes at a time marked by significant geo-political shifts, evolving climate change policies and growing concern about future barriers to progress. Ellie sees real potential for business events and networks to do more. “When we go to franchising events or meet other class providers, that’s where I’d love to see proper resources. Checklists, toolkits, maybe even small grants — stuff that helps you reduce waste or improve sustainability. Right now, I’m sort of making it up as I go.” That said, she’s proud of how far BilinguaSing has come — not just in terms of sustainability, but in its global outlook. “We’re doing something small and local — running classes for little kids in places like Berkshire, Brighton or Bolton — but it connects to something bigger. We’re encouraging a love of languages. Helping families introduce their kids to other cultures from birth. That feels like a global mission.” Her advice to others thinking of starting a business? “You don’t need a 50-page business plan. Just know your next step. Take it. Then the next. Lean on your network. Women are brilliant at supporting each other — ask for help. And trust your gut. You’ll regret the things you didn’t try, not the ones you did.” Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, commented: “I’d like to thank Ellie, for sharing her story with us in this report and as guest on the ‘Sustainable Business Podcast’. BilinguaSing’s example shows how businesses in very different sectors share something important: they are all making a significant local impact in the communities where they live and work, while also staying mindful of global conversations and actions around climate change and net-zero goals. “At Novuna Business Finance, we know that the path to sustainability looks different for every business. What these examples show is how small businesses are finding practical, and often creative ways to respond to environmental challenges while staying true to their values and local communities. By sharing their experiences, we hope to offer useful insights and support others who are navigating similar decisions—through research, funding, and by giving them a platform to tell their stories.” The report with Ellie’s full story is available now on the Novuna Business Finance website, along with exclusive podcast interviews where business owners share their experiences in their own words