Masters of Motoring gears up for action

Set over the weekend of June 7th and 8th Masters of Motoring’s first day has the picturesque Castle Combe Race Circuit as its base. The 1.85-mile race track, with its 12 corners, is one of the most challenging in the UK, and it is sure, therefore, to prove attractive to those attending, all of whom have the opportunity to get out onto the circuit either behind the wheel, or as a passenger.

On display - and in action - will be a mouthwatering mix of race cars, rally cars, supercars and classics. One of the stars of the day will undoubtedly be the McLaren M19A F1 car that was driven, in period, by two F1 World Champions: Denny Hulme and Jody Scheckter, Indianapolis winner: Mark Donohue, Le Mans Winner: Jackie Oliver and F1GP Winner: Peter Gethin – so the car has a sensational history! Curated by AVIT! Motorsport the car is in beautiful condition and was recently reunited with the man, whose F1 career it started, 1979 F1 World Champion, Scheckter (pictured).

Returning again to Masters of Motoring is historic motorsport specialist Adam Sykes who will be bringing a fascinating mixture of iconic race cars, including a 1923 Indianapolis racer, which is very timely, with the 2025 running of the Indianapolis 500 just around the corner.

Adam will also have his McLaren M1A CanAm car, representing the early days of this amazing championship, which produced the most powerful sports racing cars of all time. The theme continues with Wiltshire-based ERA Motorsport who will be bringing the incredible Shadow DN4 from the later years of the championship. By the time the mighty DN4, in its famous black livery, came on the scene it was reckoned to be even faster than the Formula One cars of the day. Their huge V8 engines put out more than 800BHP, and these spectacular sports cars attracted the leading Grand Prix and Indycar drivers of the day to race them.

ERA Motorsport has rapidly emerged as a leading force in both historic and modern international motorsport and they will also be also have their beautiful Porsche 911 (993) GT2 race car at Masters of Motoring. The car, resplendent in its Blue Coral livery, was one of the iconic GT cars of the mid 1990s.

Evoking the Can-Am era, and debuting at the event will be the fabulous Spartan sports car. This striking open top car is road legal but will certainly be at home on the track, and visitors will get the chance to get up close and personal with this fantastic new machine throughout the Masters of Motoring weekend.

Rally Cars will also be a feature of the day – and they will undoubtedly provide some of the most spectacular track action as they are to be as likely to be going sideways as forwards! The recent preview day attracted a great selection of rally cars – ranging from the amazing Stratos, through Peugeot WRC and all-conquering Subaru Impreza WRX, through to the legendary Renault 5 Turbo – and this was but a snapshot of what will be taking to the track on June 7th!

Getting into Motorsport will be one of this year’s Masters of Motoring themes and will feature displays from Wiltshire College’s Motorsports Engineering Faculty, as well as others such as We Racing ( www.weracing.co.uk) and Cheshire based, PASR (Perfect Acceleration Sim Racing) www.perfectacceleration.co.uk who run a number of national sim racing championships will be bringing state-of-the-art driving simulators to the event, their presence will be enhanced by Veloce Driver Coaching, (velocedriving.com).

The latest supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Lotus will all be in attendance, courtesy of their official South-West England distributors and, as they proved at the preview day, they are seriously quick and spectacular on track.

For anyone who wants to experience some supercar excitement for themselves - but might not have one of their own - Motoring Charity, Sporting Bears will again be in attendance on June 7th at Castle Combe offering visitors the chance to go for passenger rides in what will be an amazing variety of fast cars. There is usually something to appeal to every type of car enthusiast in their line-up!

