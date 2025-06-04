Unlock the secrets of self-publishing at Chester Literary Festival

By Jan Foster
Contributor
17 hours ago
Self publishing success storiesSelf publishing success stories
Self publishing success stories
Aspiring authors are invited to take the next step in their writing journey at an exclusive self-publishing workshop, part of this year’s Chester Literary Festival, held on 14 June 2025 at the Storyhouse.

Titled “Demystifying Being an Indie Author – How to Self Publish and Set Yourself Up For Success”, the workshop offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from three local authors who have collectively published over 70 books and sold millions of copies worldwide. Sharing their strategies and secrets at the event will be best-selling urban fantasy author, Heather G Harris, award-winning Hannah Lynn, and historical fantasy author, Jan Foster.

These trailblazing writers will share the real-world strategies and insider knowledge that helped them turn passion into profit. From Amazon listings to cover design, distribution, and marketing, this session will cover everything writers need to know to successfully publish their own work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Internationally bestselling author Heather G Harris said, “I literally can talk for hours about being an indie author. It’s not only my passion but my livelihood, and I’m excited to share tips and hopefully inspire others to give indie publishing a try.”

Local authors who'll share their insider knowledgeLocal authors who'll share their insider knowledge
Local authors who'll share their insider knowledge

Whether you’re working on your first novel or already have a manuscript ready to go, this workshop will equip you with practical tools, avoidable pitfalls, and inspiring stories from those who’ve made it happen—without a traditional publisher.

Event Details:

What: Demystifying Being an Indie Author – How to Self Publish and Set Yourself Up For Success

When: Saturday 14 June 2025

Where: Storyhouse, Chester

Time: 4pm

Tickets: www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/demystifying-being-an-indie-author/

Join us for an empowering and informative session designed to demystify self-publishing and help writers take control of their creative careers.

Related topics:AmazonTickets
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice