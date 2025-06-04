Unlock the secrets of self-publishing at Chester Literary Festival
Titled “Demystifying Being an Indie Author – How to Self Publish and Set Yourself Up For Success”, the workshop offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from three local authors who have collectively published over 70 books and sold millions of copies worldwide. Sharing their strategies and secrets at the event will be best-selling urban fantasy author, Heather G Harris, award-winning Hannah Lynn, and historical fantasy author, Jan Foster.
These trailblazing writers will share the real-world strategies and insider knowledge that helped them turn passion into profit. From Amazon listings to cover design, distribution, and marketing, this session will cover everything writers need to know to successfully publish their own work.
Internationally bestselling author Heather G Harris said, “I literally can talk for hours about being an indie author. It’s not only my passion but my livelihood, and I’m excited to share tips and hopefully inspire others to give indie publishing a try.”
Whether you’re working on your first novel or already have a manuscript ready to go, this workshop will equip you with practical tools, avoidable pitfalls, and inspiring stories from those who’ve made it happen—without a traditional publisher.
Event Details:
What: Demystifying Being an Indie Author – How to Self Publish and Set Yourself Up For Success
When: Saturday 14 June 2025
Where: Storyhouse, Chester
Time: 4pm
Join us for an empowering and informative session designed to demystify self-publishing and help writers take control of their creative careers.