Gates open for inaugural Gill Hall Estate on-farm sale

Pictured are James and Bill Porter launching the Inaugural Gill Hall Estate On-Farm Sale.

Former World Sheepdog Trials host venue launches pedigree on-farm sale.

County Down’s Gill Hall Estate, the venue of the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials, is set to open its gates for its inaugural pedigree sale on Saturday, March 1. For the first time, an on-farm production sale of two native breeds - Old Glenort Angus and Uppermill Shorthorns (est. 1882) - will take place in Northern Ireland, offering buyers a rare opportunity to visit the stunning 510-acre Gill Hall Estate.

Home to champion herds, the Gill Hall Estate production sale will provide buyers from across the UK and Ireland the chance to acquire top-tier pedigree cattle genetics. The sale will feature bulls and females from both the Old Glenort Angus and Uppermill Shorthorn herds, with all bulls semen-tested for fertility and raised on a low-concentrate diet to support longevity and performance.

With an impressive pedigree lineage, many of the animals on sale boast championship bloodlines. The females on offer come from some of the oldest and most prestigious bloodlines, including cattle from the Old Glenort Angus herd, related to Old Glenort Victorious Y514, the 2024 RUAS Aberdeen Angus Male Champion, and Old Glenort Kim W501, the 2024 RUAS Female and Reserve Breed Champion.

From the Uppermill Shorthorn herd, buyers will have access to the first offspring of Perfection of Skailhouse (purchased for 20,000gns at the Stirling Bull Sales in February 2022) and Glenisla Jackpot, sire of the 2022 NI National Beef Shorthorn Champion, Uppermill Lovely Lissue. These exceptional cattle offer a unique opportunity to invest in pedigree genetics with proven championship credentials.

Established in 1996 by father-and-son duo Bill and James Porter, the Old Glenort Angus herd has consistently achieved national recognition. In 2006, James Porter acquired the Uppermill Beef Shorthorn herd, which was originally founded in 1882 and remains home to the world’s oldest Beef Shorthorn genetics.

Commenting on the forthcoming sale, James Porter said: “At Gill Hall Estate, we have worked tirelessly to develop an estate renowned for breeding world-class cattle through our Old Glenort Angus and Uppermill Beef Shorthorn herds. Many of our animals have won numerous 'best-in-class' accolades over the years, including the Mohmar Trophy for Uppermill, which we secured for four consecutive years.

"These awards are a testament to the exceptional quality of our breeding programme, and this sale is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to acquire genetics that have been developed and refined over generations. We are excited to welcome cattle breeders and enthusiasts to Gill Hall Estate for what promises to be an exceptional sale and showcase of our carefully nurtured bloodlines.”

Following the purchase of Gill Hall Estate in 2010, Bill and James Porter built the exceptional farm at Gill Hall from the ground up. Today, the Estate is renowned as the home of championship cattle and is distinguished for its unique Angushorn breed, a unique cross between Uppermill Beef Shorthorn and Uppermill Angus.

Gill Hall Estate sale information

Cattle viewings: Friday, February 28, 2025, from 5pm-8pm at Gill Hall Estate.

Friday, February 28, 2025, from 5pm-8pm at Gill Hall Estate. Sale day: Saturday, March 1, 2025. Gates open at 9.30am, with the sale commencing at 12 noon sharp.

Saturday, March 1, 2025. Gates open at 9.30am, with the sale commencing at 12 noon sharp. Visitors can attend on the day without registration

Online bidding is available via Marteye or by contacting the auctioneers, Harrison & Hetherington

Location: Gill Hall Estate, Villawood Road, Dromore, County Down, BT25 1LQVisit: https://www.gillhallestate.com/farm

For further information, please contact James Porter on 07899 936166.