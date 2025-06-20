New data reveals growing climate concerns among Brits as country braces for weekend heatwave – Leading rural insurer warns people to take care in tinder dry conditions

Tell us your news

New survey data* from the UK’s leading rural insurer, NFU Mutual, shows that Brits are becoming increasingly concerned with rising temperatures and the risks of wildfires.

The survey of 2,000 people across the UK, conducted by OnePoll for NFU Mutual, revealed widespread concern over rising temperatures, with almost 4 in 10 (38%) people concerned about heatwaves and more than one in six (17%) worried about the possibility of wildfires.

The number of people concerned about wildfires has doubled in the last six months, rising from 8% in a December 2024 survey to 16% now. There was also a 16% climb in concerns regarding heatwaves and the general increase in temperature that we continue to see year on year – having risen by 16% and 12% respectively. *

The survey data is revealed as the whole of the UK has been issued an amber alert weather warning, with the Met Office putting the alert in place across the weekend and into Monday morning.

The rising concern over heat-related extreme weather reflects the increase in the number of wildfires occurring across the country. This is no surprise considering the number of environmental disasters the UK has encountered already this year. According to the BBC, the area of UK land burnt by wildfires after this April alone had far surpassed all data from the past decade.

Between March and mid-April, the UK saw a 614% increase in wildfires from the same time the previous year – a consequence of the unusually dry and sunny spring witnessed across the country.

With the UK again bracing for heatwaves this weekend, Andrew Chalk, rural insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, cautioned the public to be proactive in reducing the risk of fires during this period of extremely hot, dry weather:

“Whilst people will rightly be looking forward to enjoying the weather this weekend, it’s important that we don’t put people, animals or property at risk while we do so.

“The hot, dry conditions of the past few days and the coming heatwave could turn the countryside into a tinderbox, with a single spark enough to start a wildfire which put lives at risk and causes thousands of pounds’ worth of damage – and we all need to act responsibly to avoid this.

“Avoid disposal barbecues, fire pits and other open flames this weekend and ensure you pick up all litter, which can concentrate sunlight and cause a spark.

“If barbecuing at home, do so away from the house and from dry grass, and keep a bucket of water to hand in case of sparks.

“You should also be aware of the risk of battery fires. Don’t leave phones, laptops, e-scooters or other electronic devices in the sun as this could cause them to overheat and, in some cases, start a fast-spreading fire.”

NFU Mutual’s survey also found that just one in five people (21%) had taken measures to make their property more resilient to extreme weather.

Andrew Chalk added:

“Extreme weather resilience isn’t just about making your home storm or flood proof. We are increasingly seeing more periods of extremely hot and dry and weather, so think about how your property stands up to extreme heat and consider if you can take steps to improve this.”