"We’re seeing the toll": Expert warns of mental health strain in the farming industry

Farmers across the UK are experiencing a deepening mental health crisis, driven by growing isolation, mounting financial strain, and looming changes to inheritance tax rules due in April 2026.

Recent years have seen a surge in reports of anxiety, depression, and burnout within the farming community. A recent survey conducted by Yellow Wellies, found that nine out of ten farmers (91%) agreed that poor mental health is the ‘biggest hidden problem’ facing the industry today.

High-stakes work, hidden struggles

While mental health issues in farming have long been linked to long hours, unpredictable weather and tight financial margins, a leading mental health expert says the challenges have become more complex and more hidden.

Nathan Shearman

“It isn’t just the obvious stressors anymore, such as weather, long working hours, fine financial margins, few days off and few holidays,” says Nathan Shearman, psychotherapist and director of therapy and training at workplace mental health specialists, Red Umbrella, which works closely with farmers through rural outreach initiatives.

“We’re seeing the toll of legislative uncertainty, diseases like TB, family tensions over succession planning, and fears around losing both business and home if things go wrong. It’s incredibly high-stakes - and deeply personal.”

In some cases, tenant farmers face the possibility of being forced off their land if their business becomes unviable, compounding the emotional strain with fears of displacement and legacy loss.

One of the biggest concerns on the horizon is the Government’s upcoming overhaul of inheritance tax relief. From April 2026, Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) will be capped at £1 million per person, with anything above that receiving only 50% relief.

This policy change could trigger devastating consequences for family-run farms. According to data published earlier this year, the changes could affect 60% of farms, put 208,000 jobs at risk, and reduce the economic output of the agricultural sector by £15 billion.

“For many farmers, the emotional weight of these changes runs deep. The thought of passing on financial burdens, rather than a secure future, to the next generation can be a heavy and overwhelming prospect,” said Shearman. “That pressure alone can become overwhelming.”

Isolation remains one of the most dangerous contributing factors to poor mental health in agriculture. A Government report found almost a third (29%) of farmers hardly ever or never leave the farm - often due to workload or lack of cover. This severely limits their ability to access services like counselling or peer support.

But the problem is more than geography. Rural communities are also experiencing what some experts describe as "political isolation"- feeling left behind by government initiatives that disproportionately focus on urban areas.

“There’s a sense in many farming communities that no one’s really listening,” said Shearman. “That their concerns don’t matter unless they affect people in cities. That isolation feeds a deeper hopelessness.”

The report also found that that mental health support in rural areas remains patchy and difficult to access, especially in areas without reliable internet or public transport.

Shearman adds: “We need to provide targeted support that reflects the unique challenges of agricultural life. This includes flexible counselling services that can be delivered on-farm, peer-led initiatives to break down stigma, and clearer communication around policy changes.

“Even small changes, like providing therapy at a time and place that works for the farmer, can make a profound difference.

“Farmers are among the most resilient people I’ve met,” adds Shearman. “But resilience has its limits. Without timely, practical support, we risk losing not just livelihoods, but lives.”