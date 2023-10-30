Ally Pally fireworks display is one of the most popular in London

The spectacular Bonfire Night display is returning to the world famous Alexandra Palace.

Thousands of people will flock to Ally Pally in north London for a night of fireworks, music and even a family funfair. It is set to be another memorable night for attendees in 2023.

Dubbed the ‘Glastonbury of Fireworks’ by ITV, it is an annual fireworks display that takes place at the famous Alexandra Palace. It takes place in the Alexandra Palace Park and has “unrivaled” panoramic views of London.

Built in the Victorian era and opening in 1875, the venue has remained a popular site for concerts, events and much more. It is located in the London Borough of Haringey between Wood Green and Muswell Hill. Here is all you need to know:

When is Ally Pally fireworks display and do you need tickets?

The fireworks display at Alexandra Palace will take place on Friday, 3 November and Saturday, 4 November. It is taking place in the days running up to Bonfire Night - which falls on a Sunday in 2023.

It is a ticketed event and you need to have purchased tickets in advance. The full address of Ally Pally is: Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London, N22 7AY.

Can you still purchase tickets for the fireworks display?

The Alexandra Palace fireworks display still has tickets available for both Friday and Saturday. The prices start £17 but cost as much as £42 for adults wanting to enter the German Bier festival as well

Tickets are available via Alexandra Palace's website but you will want to make sure you act quick. The 2022 edition sold out.

Do you need tickets for the Bier Festival?

The fireworks display is not the only event happening at Alexandra Palace on Bonfire Night. Tickets were also available for the Bier Festival.

On its website, Alexandra Palace explains: “The Bier Festival is a separate, ticketed event. You have to buy an add-on ticket in advance when you buy your fireworks ticket. Please note the Bier Festival is for over 18’s only.”

The Bier Festival will end at 10.45pm.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Crowds gather to watch fireworks during the 2018 Alexandra Palace Fireworks at Alexandra Palace on November 02, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

When do the gates open?

The gates at Alexandra Palace will open at 6pm on Friday, 3 November. For those heading to Ally Pally on Saturday (4 November), the doors will open at the earlier time of 4pm.

What time does the firework display start?

The event will start at 6pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday - but the bonfire will be lit later and the fireworks start after that.

For 2022, the lighting of the bonfire will begin around 6.45pm, before the fire show starts at 7pm and the firework display itself will begin around 8pm. For reference.

The fireworks will be followed by Ibiza Anthems Laser Party on the south side of the venue. There will be a Bonfire sing-song and fire show in the family area at around 8.45pm.

The Alexandra Palace fireworks display and the Bier Festival will end at 10.45pm. The finish time is due to a noise curfew.

How can you get to Alexandra Palace?

On its website, Alexanda Palace says: “Due to the national rail strike announced for Saturday 5 November there will be no trains calling at Alexandra Palace Train Station on the day of the Festival. For information and updates visit the Great Northern website.

“The best alternative public transport route (for those of you arriving from the east side of the venue) is via Wood Green Tube Station, which is a 20 minute walk to Alexandra Palace. Please note that there is no bus service between Wood Green and the Palace. Plan leave plenty of time to arrive for the attractions you want to enjoy!