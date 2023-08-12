Sacha Baron Cohen will revive famous character Ali G for a new stand-up tour, the star has confirmed

Sacha Baron Cohen is set to revive his famous character Ali G as part of a new stand-up tour, it has been reported.

The comedian shot to fame with the gangster-rapper character in the 1990s and early 2000s. The parody act is known for staging prank interviews with various public figures, including the Beckhams, Donald Trump and astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Ali G, who first appeared on Channel 4 sketch show The 11 O’Clock Show, in 1998. It is understood that Baron Cohen has been working on a stand-up tour, in which Ali G will make an appearance.

No further details of the tour have yet been provided. The character, known for his distinctive yellow tracksuit, is from Staines-upon-Thames in England, and claims to be part of street gang “Da West Staines Massiv”.

Following his introduction Channel 4, he took on his own programme Da Ali G Show and starred in the 2002 movie Ali G In Da House. Despite telling The Telegraph in 2007 that he had retired the character, Baron Cohen delivered a keynote speech as the rapper at Harvard University in 2015.

He also appeared as Ali G at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he was honoured with the comedic genius award and joked about cancelling himself over his controversial characters. Baron Cohen performed as Ali G, Borat, Bruno and Admiral General Aladeen during the ceremony, using digital trickery to confront himself.