This year, the national event to mark the occasion will be held in Scarborough

Armed Forces Day honours everyone in uniform, including soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines , regular and reserve, past and present.

The annual day of celebration is a chance for everyone to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

So, when is Armed Forces Day 2022, how is it being celebrated and how can servicemen and women get themselves a free meal on the day?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Armed Forces Day, which takes place on the last Saturday of June, honours the men and women of the Armed forces community. In celebration, there is a national event which includes aerial flypasts and more.

When is Armed Forces Day in 2022?

Armed Forces Day 2022 takes place on Saturday 25 June.

The annual event is held on the last Saturday in June every year.

Armed Forces Day celebrations actually mark the end of Armed Forces Week, which began this year on Monday 20 June.

On this date, the Armed Forces Day flag was raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.

Why is Armed Forces Day taking place?

One of the aims of Armed Forces Day is to provide a morale boost for troops and their families.

Its purpose is to honour the contribution of the British Armed Forces, both past and present, and their families, to show them their service is not forgotten.

Who makes up the Armed Forces?

The British Armed Forces is formed of three parts - the British Army , the Royal Navy (which includes the Royal Marines) and the Royal Air Force.

The British Armed Forces, also known as Her Majesty ’s Armed Forces, are responsible for the defence of the United Kingdom and its residents, its overseas territories and dependencies.

They also promote Britain’s wider interests, supporting international peacekeeping efforts and providing humanitarian aid.

How is Armed Forces Day being celebrated this year?

There is usually a national event held on Armed Forces Day, and this year it will be held for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic .

Every year, this national event puts the host town or city in the spotlight, and this year it is the turn of coastal town Scarborough to be in that spotlight.

This year’s Armed Forces Day National Event will be hosted by Scarborough Borough Council on Saturday 25 June.

It promises to be an action-packed day featuring the very best of the Armed Forces.

Scarborough’s famed South Bay will play host to military parades, and there will also be musical performances, aerial flypasts and more.

Visit the official Armed Forces website to see the full National event programme .

There are also over 150 events taking place across the country to mark Armed Forces Day 2022.

Visit the official Armed Forces website and search by your postcode to find events near to you.

You’re advised to contact the individual event organisers, using the contact details provided on the website, for further information on specific events.

People are also being invited to use the hashtag #SaluteOurForces on social media to post their photos and stories from events and in their communities to show their support.

How can members of the Armed Forces get a free meal?

British eatery chain Toby Carvery has been supporting Armed Forces Day for many years and so they wanted to do something to honour servicemen and women.

British military personnel are also invited to celebrate Armed Forces Day at Toby Carvery branches nationwide with a free breakfast, carvery or main meal.

All eligible recipients must do to claim their free meal is download a voucher from the Toby Carvery app and present it in the restaurant alongside their military ID when placing their order.

The offer is only valid on Saturday 25 June.

Visit the Toby Carvery website for more information.

What is the history of Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day is now in its 16th year.

Plans for the event were first announced in February 2006 by Gordon Brown , then Chancellor of the Exchequer, with the aim of ensuring that the contribution of our Armed Forces was never forgotten.

The first event, which was then known as Veterans’ Day, was held on Saturday June 27 2006.

The date was chosen as it came the day after the anniversary of the first investiture of the Victoria Cross in Hyde Park, London, in 1857.