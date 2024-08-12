Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banksy has revealed the eighth piece in his ongoing animal-themed collection in London - a striking silhouette of a rhinoceros seemingly mounting a broken down silver Nissan Micra.

The artwork, which has captivated the public, is located on Westmoor Street in Charlton, southeast London. The design cleverly uses the shape of the car to suggest the rhino is mounting another rhino, with a traffic cone on the car’s bonnet serving as a makeshift horn.

This latest work is part of a series Banksy has been unveiling on his Instagram daily since Monday, August 5. Previous pieces in the series have depicted various animals, including goats, elephants, monkeys, pelicans, a cat, and a school of piranhas that appeared on a police sentry box in the City of London. The City of London Corporation has since announced they are considering options to “preserve” the piranha artwork.

As Banksy continues to roll out his new collection, the mystery surrounding one of his earlier works continues. A painting of a howling wolf on a satellite dish, unveiled on the roof of a building in Peckham, south London, was stolen within an hour of its appearance. A spokesperson reportedly said that the artist is neither connected to nor endorses the theft and has “no knowledge as to the dish’s current whereabouts.”

In another recent incident, Banksy’s sixth piece - a stretching cat on an empty, distressed advertising hoarding in Cricklewood, northwest London - was removed by a group of men claiming to be “hired” by a “contracting company” for safety reasons. The removal sparked anger from onlookers, who booed as the artwork was dismantled.

The latest rhino piece adds to a growing list of animal-themed artworks that have appeared across London, each drawing crowds and stirring excitement among fans. On Monday, curious onlookers gathered near the Old Bailey to view the piranha-themed Banksy as workmen cordoned off the area for preservation.

In Walthamstow, east London, Banksy’s fifth piece of the series was unveiled on the side of Bonners Fish Bar. The artwork, which features a pelican scooping up a fish on the takeaway’s sign while another pelican tosses one in the air, was proudly acknowledged by the shop’s owners. A message on their Facebook page read: “So proud to have a @banksy on the side of our shop! Thank you for choosing us, and Walthamstow, to showcase your talent.”