A portrait of the former One Direction member is set to go on display alongside other pieces of work by Hockney

A portrait of Harry Styles painted by famed artist David Hockney is set to go on show in London this November. (Credit: JP Goncalves de Lima/David Hockney/PA Wire)

A portrait of award-winning singer-songwriter Harry Styles by legendary artist David Hockney is set to go on display this autumn.

Styles, 29, sat for the world-renowned English painter, 86, at his studio in Normandy, France. The portrait, which depicts Styles in a cross legged position and wearing a bright red and yellow striped cardigan, is due to be part of a huge exhibition of Hockney's work at the National Portrait Gallery in London later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exhibition, titled 'David Hockney: Drawing From Life', has been revived after it was closed only 20 days after opening in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Alongside the portrait of the 'As It Was' singer, 33 new portraits are also included in the updated exhibition, with around 160 set to be displayed in total.

This includes portraits of Hockney's family members, including his late mother Laura Hockney. Other subjects on display will include his former partner Gregory Evans, fashion designer Celia Birtwell and the local people of Normandy, where Hockney has resided since 2019.

Sarah Howgate, senior curator of contemporary collections at the National Portrait Gallery said: “Closing this five-star exhibition after just 20 days in 2020 was incredibly disappointing for the gallery and its many visitors, making this re-staging of David Hockney: Drawing from Life all the more significant. Now revitalised with over 30 new energetic and insightful painted portraits of friends and visitors to the artist’s Normandy studio, it is a real privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with David Hockney again.”

The portrait of Harry Styles as painted by artistDavid Hockney. (Credit:Jonathan Wilkinson/David Hockney/PA Wire)

The National Portrait Gallery recently underwent a £41.3 million refurbishment beginning in 2020, with new galleries and restaurants added to the building. The gallery reopened in June 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of the National Portrait Gallery, Nicholas Cullinan, said: “Following our reopening and the success of a brilliant first summer, I am delighted to be re-staging this major exhibition for David Hockney at the new National Portrait Gallery, which makes good on a pledge I made to David in March 2020 that we would return to his wonderful exhibition in better days.

“Hockney is one of the most internationally respected and renowned artists today, and to see his new portraits, made over the last couple of years and which demonstrate his constant and continuing ingenuity and creative force, is life-affirming.”

When is 'David Hockney: Drawing from Life' being exhibited?

The exhibition is set to draw in a high number of spectators to the National Portrait Gallery, with both fans of Hockney and fans of Styles likely to jump at the chance to see the artwork up close and personal.

'David Hockney: Drawing from Life' will open once again to the public on 2 November 2023. However, fear not for those who may worry that there is only a short window of time to see the artwork on display - the exhibition is scheduled to run until 21 January 2024, meaning that there is around two months for you to catch a glimpse.

Where are tickets for 'David Hockney: Drawing from Life' available?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event is ticketed meaning that you will not be able to show up on the day and expect to be let into the exhibition. However, tickets can be booked on the National Portrait Gallery website for 15-minute blocks to view the exhibition.

Tickets are priced at £21 for adults, £10.50 for children aged between 12 and 18 and children under the age of 12 are permitted free of charge, however tickets will still need to be booked. Concession tickets priced at £18.50 are available for disabled customers, students and pensioners, while those unemployed or on income support - as well as those in receipt of a disability benefit - can purchase ticket at the price of £10.50 each.