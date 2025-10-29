Benson Boone review: 'A dazzling display of showmanship'

Benson Boone performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada | Getty Images

Flanked by the tight musicianship of his four-piece backing band and a hovering chandelier-esque stage, Benson Boone closed out his two-night residency at Manchester’s Co-Op Live with an epic stunt-filled spectacle packed with emotion that left you with the burning question: why does he get so much criticism?

Since earning TikTok stardom, significant radio play and streaming success after the release of his megahit ‘Beautiful Things’, Boone has been hit with a barrage of criticism ranging from shots at his flamboyant stage presence to claims his music is “insipid” and even that the 23-year-old is merely an “industry plant”, something which Boone has sarcastically played into on the ‘American Heart’ tour with a pre-show video package pinning the Washington native as the “property of Industry Plant Records” whilst sat alongside a fictitious label owner, “Jack Millions”.

However, the criticism is mind-boggling. Ever since auditioning for American Idol in 2021, the 23-year-old Washington native has been an artist destined for success. Katy Perry certainly held that belief, stating, “I see you winning American Idol if you want” after Boone’s audition for the show. However, instead of participating in American Idol, the 23-year-old forged his own path, signing for Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ record label Night Street, going viral on TikTok and releasing his debut album ‘Fireworks & Rollerblades’, with ‘Beautiful Things’ in particular becoming a megahit.

With talent in abundance and frequent comparisons to the legendary Freddie Mercury, It was inevitable that the intimate venues Boone started out in were not going to be able to pin an artist of his calibre down for long, but the speed in which he has ascended to arena-headlining status has been swift. It has been just over two years since Boone performed in Manchester for the first time in front of approximately 300 people at The Deaf Institute, but it’s safe to say that Boone was in his element inside Europe’s biggest arena.

Incorporating a blend of material from the aforementioned ‘Fireworks & Rollerblades’ and Boone’s recent release ‘American Heart’ into the setlist, Boone opened proceedings with a trademark backflip before launching into a three-punch combo of ‘I Wanna Be The One You Call’, ‘Wanted Man’ and ‘Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else’ from the latter record and lifting the crowd out of their seats from the opening note.

Cramming 20 tracks into a tight two-hour set, the hits came thick and fast in the opening interval, with Boone’s soaring, blissful falsetto singing on ‘Man In Me’ a notable highlight before the 23-year-old climbed onto the barrier of the standing section to perform a rendition of ‘Drunk In My Mind’ with the raw, emotional weight in the singer’s voice complemented by his terrific backing band’s wall of sound.

From engaging the crowd in a session of Mercury’s iconic ‘Ay-Oh’s’ to showcasing his vulnerable side when reflecting on how loss is an inevitable part of life and demonstrating a sizeable amount of wit when improvising a story about a fan’s lust over a crush, Boone is a polished showman who knows how to feed off an audience’s energy and make the biggest settings feel intimate, and in the same breath, knows how to switch up the intensity in equal measure.

The shimmery, sugary sweet and synth-heavy ‘Mystical, Magical’ is delivered with Boone positioned on chandelier-esque staging above the audience and feels utterly spine-tingling in a live setting. A medley of ‘Let Me Go’, ‘There She Goes’ and ‘Sugar Sweet’ is performed with a perfect blend of bright guitars and punchy drumming. ‘Young American Heart’ felt like a shot of adrenaline to the bloodstream as Boone raced across the catwalk after nabbing a cowboy hat from a fan before confetti exploded from the stage and the fan-favourite ‘Mr. Electric Blue’ saw the Co-Op Live erupt into one raucous singalong.

As the evening wound down, a euphoric and utterly explosive rendition of ‘Beautiful Things’ left the 23,500-strong crowd singing their hearts out as fireworks filled the sky before a captivating performance of ‘Cry’, which felt grittier and punchier in a live setting, ended Boone’s return to Manchester on a breathtaking high. After a dazzling display of showmanship at the Co-Op Live, it’s time to begin appreciating the 23-year-old rather than blindly criticising him for nonsensical reasons.