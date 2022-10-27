There are loads of terrifying events to get yourself into the spooky spirit - if you’re feeling brave enough

Halloween is just around the corner, and many of us are getting into the spooky spirit by picking pumpkins, getting our costumes ready and donning our best Halloween decorations.

With the end of October on the horizon, these are some of the best Halloween events taking place across the UK to spook you and your family.

Scotland

Samhuinn Fire Festival, Edinburgh

Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

Mark the transition from summer to winter with the Samhuinn Fire Festival and its characteristic mix of fire-play, drumming and immersive performance.

The Samhuinn celebration takes place on the same night as Halloween, Sunday 31 October.

Members of the Beltane Fire Society take part in Samhuinn on Calton Hill (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, tickets for the in person festival have sold out, but you can join the waiting list to get notified if tickets do become available via the Citizenticket website.

Alternatively, you can check out the 2022 digital festival on the Beltane website.

Kelburn Castle & Estate Haunted Forest, Ayrshire

Kelburn Estate, Fairlie, Ayrshire, KA29 0BE

Get involved with the legendary late night Halloween scare spectacular at Kelburn castle as it launches a brand new terrifying interactive experience.

In Haunted Forest: Anarchy, the Ministry of Public Safety has sanction a four hour period in which all criminal activity (including murder!) is legal. You must face the ultimate test of survival and make your way across Kelburn Estate to deliver evidence that could bring down the government - trust no one.

The recommended age for this event is 14-years-old and up. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

If you’re brave enough to take on the challenge, you’ll need to book your tickets in advance from the Kelburn Estate website.

The Dunimarle Castle Halloween Spooktacular, Culross

Dunimarle Castle, Balgownie West, Culross, KY12 8JN

The Dunimarle Castle Spooktacular Halloween event is suitable for the whole family, so why not get dressed up in your scariest Halloween outfits and make your way to the haunted castle. Bring you fastest footwear to take part in the eyeball & spoon race and the zombie apocalypse race, or try your luck at our ‘Demon Ducks Dooking’, ‘Pumpkin Chucking’, ‘Hocus Pocus Hoopla’ and ‘Mr Skeleton Where’s Your Skull’.

The Halloween event is taking place over Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October, from 12pm to 4pm.

You’ll need to book your tickets in advance from the Eventbrite page.

England

Illuminated Abbey, North Yorkshire

Whitby Abbey, Abbey Lane, Whitby, YO22 4JT

Celebrate this Halloween by checking out the place where author Bram Stoker inspired the atmospheric locations for the famous gothic novel Dracula - as well as the name for his famous vampire.

A light display illuminates the historic Whitby Abbey, which is famously noted for being the inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

See Whitby Abbey in a new light as it is bathed in dramatic illuminations. Get your camera at the ready and explore its gothic splendour as the ruins are lit up with all the colours of the rainbow. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of Victorian Gothic entertainment.

You can get your tickets online on the English Heritage website.

Alton Towers Scarefest, Staffordshire

Alton Towers Resort, Alton, Staffordshire, ST10 4DB

Prepare to be scared at this year’s Alton Towers Scarefest, complete with live entertainment for all ages, and a brand new family attraction.

Open until 9pm each night, brave guests can test their courage on hair raising rides like Wicker Man and the Alton Towers Dungeon. If that isn’t scary enough, then it’s just as well that the four multi-award winning terrifying mazes are set to return as well.

Older families will also be able to enjoy the brand new Trick o Treat Town, which is an interactive walk through of a special town where every day is Halloween. Also coming back in 2021 is the free attraction Garden Lights Walk: Whispering Souls, where the gardens come to life.

You can get your tickets on the Alton Towers website.

BeWILDerwood Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, Norfolk

BeWILDerwood Norfolk, Horning Road, Hoveton, Norfolk, NR12 8JW

For something with less of a terrifying vibe to it, why not get the family together to check out the famous BeWILDerwood Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade. See the park in a new life and watch the story unfold before you as you make your way through the woods and down mysterious paths.

Begin at Hazel’s Hideaway where you’ll craft up your own Boggle Bindle Lantern to light up the woods and embark on a journey of terrific tales and magic.

Tickets need to be booked online in advance. If you want to play in the woods during the day and embark on a magical walk in the evening, you will need to make two separate bookings.

You can book tickets on the BeWILDerwood website.

Wales

Terror Mountain, Aberystwyth

The Silver Mountain Experience, Llywernog, Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, SY23 3AB

Terror Mountain is the premier Halloween event in Wales, situated just outside of Aberystwyth. You’ll experience a variety of terrifying live action horror events that are guaranteed to get your blood pumping and adrenaline surging.

Venture into the Victorian mine and discover the horrors that lie within if you dare - you’ll frequently come face to face with demons, flesh eating freaks and more.

If you think you’re up to the challenge, you can book your tickets online on the Terror Mountain website.

The George Jarvis School Halloween Ghost Hunt, Staunton On Wye

The George Jarvis School, School Lane, Staunton On Wye, HR4 7NF

Have you always wanted to try your hand at a bit of real life ghost hunting? Well here’s the perfect opportunity. The George Jarvis School is said to be haunted, and with this tour you’ll get to use real investigation equipment as you check out the building from 8pm to 1am.

You can book your tickets online on the Spooktacular Ghost Events website.

Halloween Night Scare Trail at Fonmon, Barry

Fonmon, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, Barry, CR62 3ZN

Fonmon Castle has a whole host of spooky events to get you into the Halloween spirit - during the 2022 Night Scare Trail, you can expect the following: The Ghostbusters, Geraint the Snake, The Magician, The Owls, The Scare Run, the Dino Haunted Woods and the Horror Farm.

If you’re up to the task, you can book your tickets on the Fonmon Castle website.

Northern Ireland

Crumlin Road Gaol Haunting Extravaganza, Belfast

Crumlin Road Gaol, Visitor Attraction & Conference Centre, 53-55 Crumlin Road, BT14 6ST

Crumlin Road Gaol is pulling out all the stops for its 2022 Halloween extravagangza, which is suitable for children of all ages (as well as adults).

What better way to celebrate Halloween than at spooky haunted prison? The Crumlin Road Gaol Halloween Extravaganza includes the Spooktacular Gaol Tour, the Pumpkin Puffer Train Ride and the main attraction – The Pumpkin Patch. You can also visit the Petting Farm and meet Larry the Alpaca, Lexi the miniature cow, Pappa the Pig and all their farmyard friends before finishing your fun packed day at the Live Interactive Halloween Musicals.

You can book your tickets online on the Crumlin Road Gaol website.

The Scarecrow Night Walk at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Hillsborough

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Hillsborough, BT26 6HR

Daring explorers are invited to take a walk on the dark side through Hillsborough Castle’s spooky illuminated gardens this Halloween. Watch as scarecrows come to life after dark, possessed by mischievous spirits that have crossed through to our world - are you brave enough to find them all?

Visit in your very best spooktacular costume for the chance to win a prize for the best dressed.

You can get tickets for this even via the Historic Royal Palaces website.

Todds Leap Horror Nights, Ballygawley

Todds Leap Activity Centre, Todds Leap Road, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, Ireland, BT70 2BW

Take on nightmarish walkways, hellish scare zones and narrow alleyways as you try to figure out exactly how you’re going to escape from Todds Leap Hellish Scare Maze and Haunted House.

This event is rated as PG 15, with the website specificially stating that it “may be too intense for young children”.